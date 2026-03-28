Furniture and appliances renting startup Rentomojo has filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with the market regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India, to raise funds through an Initial Public Offering (IPO).

Founded by Geetansh Bamania, the startup’s offer comprises a fresh issue aggregating up to Rs 150 crores and an offer-for-sale aggregating up to 28,399,567 equity shares. The face value of each equity share is Rs 1.

Promoters and investors selling stake

In the proposed IPO, Rentomojo’s founder-promoter, Geetansh Bamania, is selling 20 lakh equity shares. The company’s investors, including Accel India, Edelweiss, Madison India, and Chiratae, are also selling shares through the offer-for-sale.

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Incorporated in 2012, Rentomojo has raised a total of $58.4 million from 48 investors, including 31 institutional investors and 17 angel investors, according to data platform Tracxn. In the last funding round in January 2026, the company was valued at Rs 876 crore, as per Tracxn data.

The company’s business and revenue

Rentomojo operates an online rental and subscription platform for furniture and home appliances. According to the company, it is the largest online rental and subscription platform, with an estimated 42%–47% in the category.

The company claims to have 227,511 live subscribers across 22 cities with a service network that includes 21 warehouses.

The company’s revenue from operations stood at Rs 176.61 crore for the six months ended September 30, 2025, and Rs 265.96 crore for FY25. Its profit after tax was Rs 61.38 crore for the six months ended September 30, 2025, and Rs 43.11 crore for FY2025.

Proceeds utilization plan

Rentomojo said in the DRHP that it plans to utilize the net proceeds from the initial public offering for multiple purposes, including the repayment or prepayment, in full or in part, of certain outstanding borrowings along with the accrued interest thereon availed by the company; the payment of lease rentals or license fees for its warehouses and experience stores, and general corporate purposes.

Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors, Axis Capital, and IIFL Capital Services are the book-running lead managers to the issue