Is India’s IPO market gearing up for some mega listings, or are investors still in a wait-and-watch mode?

That’s the question many are asking. Many of the high-profile companies are expected to hit the street this year but the timelines remain uncertain.

The first few months of 2026 have been relatively quiet for the primary markets with initial public offerings (IPOs) seeing significant slowdown.This is seen as a direct impact of the rising volatility in the stock market.

This is driven majorly by the ongoing global geopolitical tension.

But beneath this muted surface, a strong pipeline is building. From telecom and fintech to e-commerce and stock exchanges, some of India’s biggest names are preparing for listings.

Let’s take a look at what is in the pipeline and what investors should track –

Reliance Jio IPO

Among all upcoming listings, the IPO of Reliance Jio remains one of the most closely tracked. Backed by Reliance Industries, the telecom and digital services business has attracted strong interest from investors.

Chairman Mukesh Ambani recently in the Q4FY26 result release said that the company is advancing steadily with its listing plans.

“I am happy to note that we are advancing steadily towards the listing of Jio Platforms. This will mark a defining milestone in its journey,” he said.

Despite this confirmation, the company has not announced any official timeline. As per reports, expectations that the IPO could happen earlier have now shifted, with the listing likely moving to the second half of FY27.

PhonePe IPO

Digital payments firm PhonePe had already received approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) earlier this year to raise around Rs 12,000 crore.

However, the company has temporarily put its IPO plans on hold, despite getting the regulatory nod.

As per reports, market volatility and global uncertainties have played a role in this decision.

While the approval is in place, the timeline for launch has not been declared yet.

Zepto IPO

Quick commerce player Zepto is also expected to enter the IPO market. Based in Bengaluru, the company has been expanding rapidly in the online grocery delivery space.

As per reports, Zepto has already filed its draft papers through a confidential route and received in-principle approval from SEBI.

While expectations suggest a possible listing this year, there is still no official date confirmed.

NSE IPO

The IPO of NSE has been one of the most talked-about listings over the years. Delayed multiple times due to regulatory issues, the process now appears to be moving forward gradually.

As per the latest developments such as the completion of the Expression of Interest (EOI) process for the offer-for-sale (OFS), indicate progress.

Moreover, the deadline for submissions recently passed, which could give clarity on shareholder participation.

Even so, the exchange has not announced a firm timeline. After years of delays, the IPO seems closer than before, but an official date is still awaited.

Flipkart IPO

E-commerce major Flipkart is another key name in the IPO pipeline. The company has taken an important step by shifting its legal domicile from Singapore to India.

However, the exact timeline of when the issue will open is yet to be announced.

What should investors keep in mind?

Market conditions, regulatory approvals and global developments continue to influence when these issues will finally open.

Disclaimer: This article provides general information regarding upcoming IPO pipelines and is intended for informational purposes only. Readers should note that listing timelines and valuations are subject to market conditions and regulatory approvals; please consult with a SEBI-registered financial advisor before making any investment decisions. The mention of specific companies does not constitute a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any securities.

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