Pioneer Fabrications filed its draft papers with SEBI as the company seeks to raise Rs 190 crore through an entirely fresh issue. Each share will carry a face value of Rs 10. The IPO is being managed by Corporate Professionals Capital Private, while Bigshare Services Private is acting as its registrar.

Pioneer Fabrications IPO: Utilisation of proceeds

Of the total float, the infrastructure construction firm proposes to deploy equity worth Rs 63 crore to meet its working capital requirements. Fresh proceeds worth Rs 4.69 crore will be allocated towards the purchase of new equipment for the company’s existing manufacturing units.

According to its draft red herring prospectus, equity worth Rs 58.62 crore will be utilised for purchasing plant, machinery and civil construction for Pioneer Fabrications’ proposed manufacturing unit. The remaining amount will be used for general corporate purposes.

Pioneer Fabrications IPO: Segment-wise allocation

Up to 50% of the portion shall be reserved for qualified institutional buyers, and the minimum amount bid by them shall be more than Rs 2 lakhs. Around 15% of the total offer shall be allocated to non-institutional buyers, with a minimum bid amount of Rs 2 lakhs and an upper cap for bids fixed at Rs 10 lakhs.

Nearly 35% of the portion shall be reserved for retail applicants, with their bid amount not exceeding Rs 2 lakh.

Pioneer Fabrications IPO: Key risk factors

The New-Delhi based company is highly reliant on its top ten largest clients, having derived more than 80% of its total revenue from them over the past three fiscal years. Risks associated with revenue dependency on private sector customers, outstanding legal proceedings involving the company, and the availability of raw materials like steel need to be monitored carefully.

Additionally, the company’s cash flows and business operations may be disrupted if there are interruptions at its manufacturing unit in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh. Risks of failure to meet supply obligations and inability to secure statutory and regulatory permits may also affect the company’s cash flow.

Pioneer Fabrications IPO: FY26 result

For the financial year ended March 31, 2026, Pioneer Fabrications posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 26.62 crore, rising nearly 45% year-on-year from Rs 17.34 crore reported during the same period the previous year. Its consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 186.27 crore, advancing around 31% YoY against Rs 142.41 crore reported in FY25.

About the company

Pioneer Fabrications is an infrastructure engineering company primarily engaged in the business of planning, engineering, designing, procurement, fabrication, construction, erection and execution of infrastructure and structural projects.