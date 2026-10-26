If you applied for the Paras Healthcare IPO and are awaiting your allotment status, your wait is nearly over. The share allotment for the Paras Healthcare IPO is expected to be finalised today, October 26, while the listing is scheduled for Wednesday, October 28.

The price band for the IPO was set at Rs 660 to Rs 693.

Here’s a quick and easy guide to check your IPO allotment status online.

Paras Healthcare IPO: How to check IPO allotment status

Via BSE Website

Go to the BSE IPO allotment status page.

Select ‘Equity’ as the issue type.

From the dropdown, choose ‘ Paras Healthcare Limited’.

Enter your application number or PAN.

Complete the captcha by ticking ‘I’m not a robot’ and click on Search.

Via NSE Website

Visit the NSE IPO application tracking page.

Then, click on ‘Equity and SME IPO Bid Details’.

Select ‘ PARASHLTH’ from the list.

Provide details such as your application number and PAN.

Submit to view your allotment status.

Via the Registrar’s Website

Go to the official site of the Registrar, MUFG Intime India.

Select ‘ Paras Healthcare’ from the dropdown.

Choose any of the following: PAN, Application Number, DP ID/Client ID, or Bank Account Number.

Fill in the necessary details and press Search to check your status.

Paras Healthcare IPO: Subscription snapshot

The Paras Healthcare IPO saw a rather underwhelming response from investors. While the issue was subscribed 2.23 times, the NII category was undersubscribed, and demand was mostly driven by the QIBs

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): 3.09 times

Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs): 0.66 times

Retail Investors: 2.00 times

The issue was fully booked on its final day of bidding, which is October 23, and received nearly 1.54 lakh applications.

Paras Healthcare IPO: Grey Market Activity

As per the latest update, the grey market premium (GMP) for the Paras Healthcare IPO was trending in a volatile direction, currently around Rs 9, suggesting a likely listing price of Rs 702. This reflects gains of 1.30% per share and an estimated profit of Rs 189 per lot.

However, readers must know that GMP is not an official method to determine the listing price. It is not regulated and is highly vulnerable to market manipulation.

Paras Healthcare IPO details

The initial public offering of Paras Healthcare opened for subscription on October 21 and closed its bidding window on October 23. Through its offer, the company aimed to raise Rs 1,450 crore. The IPO is a book-build issue of 72.15 lakh fresh shares amounting to Rs 500 crore, and its offer for sale component stands at Rs 950 crore as investors will offload 1.37 crore shares.

The issue is being managed by JM Financial is the lead manager, while MUFG Intime India. Once the allotment process is completed, the shares are scheduled to be listed on the BSE and NSE on October 28.