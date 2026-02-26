National Stock Exchange (NSE) has invited the investment banks to anchor its much-awaited Initial Public Offering, a Bloomberg report said.

According to the Bloomberg report, the country’s largest stock exchange is planning to select banking advisors by mid-March. Financialexpress.com reached out to NSE to verify the news. In an official statement, the stock exchange stated that, “Pursuant to the NOC issued by SEBI, the board approved an initial public offering of the company through an offer for sale on 6 February 2026. No further comments at this stage.”

NSE IPO size

Earlier this month, NSE appointed Rothschild & Co as an independent advisor to oversee the IPO. NSE stated that Rothschild & Co. is helping select lead bankers, legal counsel, and other intermediaries for the IPO. The NSE board of directors, in early February, had approved an offer for sale by existing shareholders after receiving clearance from the Securities and Exchange Board of India to proceed with the IPO.

In the proposed IPO, NSE’s existing shareholders are expected to divest about 4 to 4.5% of equity. According to a Bloomberg report, based on prices in the unlisted market, the National Stock Exchange’s IPO could raise about $2.5 billion.

The stock exchange had also approved the formation of a committee to oversee activities related to the listing process. The committee ⁠will be ⁠chaired by non-independent director Tablesh Pandey, with NSE’s CEO serving as ⁠a ‌member.

As it gears up for what could be one of India’s biggest public listings, the exchange approved the appointment of Walker Chandiok & Co as its new auditor for five years, replacing Price Waterhouse (PwC).

NSE Q3 result

NSE reported a 37 per cent YoY profit decline in the third quarter of FY26. The stock exchange’s consolidated Profit After Tax (PAT) stood at Rs 2,408 crore in Q3 FY26, compared to Rs 3,834 crore in Q3 FY25.

On a quarterly basis, the exchange’s profit grew by 15 per cent, with Q2 FY26 profit at Rs 2,098 crore.

NSE’s revenue from operations also declined by 9 per cent YoY during the December quarter. The stock exchange’s consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 3,925 crore in Q3 FY26. Its consolidated revenue was Rs 4,349 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

