The National Stock Exchange (NSE) IPO is one of the most discussed topics across the primary markets. While there is still no official announcement yet regarding the filing of a Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP), activity in the unlisted market suggests that investors continue to track the company closely.

This raises a key question – what is the market expecting from a potential NSE IPO?

Unlisted market activity of NSE

Even without any formal IPO timeline, NSE shares continue to change hands actively in the unlisted market.

Over the past six months, the unlisted share price has risen by nearly 5%. Looking at a one-year period, the stock has delivered gains of around 15%. The longer-term timeframe is even more striking, with the unlisted share price rising about 172% over an extended period.

Currently, NSE shares are trading around Rs 2,015 apiece in the grey market, with the stock having moved within a 52-week range of Rs 1,875 to Rs 2,375.

Based on prevailing unlisted market prices, the exchange commands an estimated market capitalisation of nearly Rs 4.99 lakh crore.

However, investors should remember that grey market prices do not determine eventual IPO pricing, which could differ significantly if and when the company launches its public issue.

Why is the NSE IPO closely watched by investors?

This key reason for this stems from NSE’s unique position in India’s financial system.

The exchange was founded in 1992. It has grown into the backbone of the country’s capital markets infrastructure.

Furthermore, it operates the electronic trading platform used daily by millions of investors and institutions.

It is also responsible for the Nifty 50 index, one of the most widely tracked indicators of India’s equity market performance.

NSE operates an asset-light model. Its revenue streams are diversified across transaction charges, listing fees, data services, index licensing and co-location services.

NSE Q4FY26 recap

Talking of the financial performance, for the quarter ended March 2026, NSE reported a profit after tax of approximately Rs 2,871 crore. This translates to a sequential increase of about 19% compared to Rs 2,409 crore reported in the previous quarter.

Revenue also improved during the quarter, with total income rising to around Rs 5,360 crore from Rs 4,395 crore in the December quarter.

Total expenditure increased to about Rs 1,486 crore during the quarter.

Particulars Q4 FY26 Change Profit After Tax (PAT) Rs 2,871 crore ↑ 19% QoQ Total Income Rs 5,360 crore ↑ 22% QoQ Total Expenditure Rs 1,486 crore ↑ 20% QoQ Earnings Per Share (FY26) Rs 41.62 —

For the full financial year FY26, NSE reported total income of Rs 18,713 crore, while profit after tax stood at Rs 10,302 crore.

The company also announced a final dividend of Rs 35 per share, including a special one-time dividend component.

What investors need to watch

At this stage, the biggest unknown remains timing. While market discussions around the NSE IPO continue to intensify, as of now there is still no official clarity on when the exchange may move ahead with its public issue.

Until then, investors are likely to keep monitoring developments in the unlisted market, regulatory updates and the company’s financial performance.

After all, it is not every day that investors get a chance to potentially own a stake in the institution that powers much of India’s stock market activity.