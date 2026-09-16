After years of waiting, the NSE is finally set to enter the public market. Its IPO opens for subscription on September 17 and will remain open until September 21.

Before investors decide whether to bid, there are several key details they need to understand. Let’s take a look at the seven key factors to know before the NSE IPO opens.

1. IPO opens on September 17

The NSE IPO will open for subscription on Thursday, September 17. The issue will remain open for three trading days and close on Monday, September 21.

The proposed allotment date is September 22, while the shares are expected to list on September 24. The shares will be listed on the BSE.

2. NSE IPO an offer for sale

One important point to keep in mind is that the NSE IPO is entirely an offer for sale (OFS).

What does that mean for investors? The exchange itself will not receive the IPO proceeds. Existing shareholders will sell part of their holdings through the issue. They are no fresh share issuance.

The IPO is estimated to raise around Rs 21,494 crore to Rs 22,567 crore.

3. NSE IPO: Price band and minimum investment

NSE has fixed the IPO price band at Rs 1,700-1,785 per share. The issue involves around 12.64 crore shares.

The minimum lot size is eight shares. At the upper price band, a retail investor will therefore need Rs 14,280 for one lot. Employees of NSE will also get a Rs 170 discount on their bids.

4. NSE IPO price Vs GMP, unlisted share price

The IPO price is also being watched against the exchange’s unlisted market price.

NSE shares were trading at around Rs 1,990 in the unlisted market. This is above the IPO’s upper price band of Rs 1,785.

The grey market premium (GMP) was quoted at around Rs 208. Based on this, the implied listing price comes to about Rs 1,993, suggesting a potential listing gain of 11.65 per cent.

However, it is important to note that GMP is an unofficial indicator. It does not guarantee the actual listing price.

5. NSE IPO allocation: Who gets how much?

The IPO has a defined allocation structure for different investor categories.

Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) have been allocated around 50 per cent of the issue. Non-institutional investors (NIIs) will get 15 per cent, while retail investors have a 35 per cent reservation.

6. How can retail investors apply for NSE IPO?

Retail investors can apply through their brokerage platforms using the application supported by blocked amount (ASBA) facility.

Under this process, the application money is blocked in the investor’s bank account rather than being immediately debited.

The amount is released or adjusted after the allotment process.

7. Why are investors watching NSE?

The exchange’s financial and market position will be an important part of the IPO story.

In FY26, NSE reported a 92.99 per cent share of cash-market turnover. Its share stood at 99.79 per cent in equity futures and 74.71 per cent in equity options premium turnover.

Its financial numbers also provide another point to watch. In the June 2026 quarter, revenue from operations stood at Rs 4,560 crore, compared with Rs 4,032 crore a year earlier. Net profit rose to Rs 3,121 crore from Rs 2,811 crore during the same period.

With the IPO now at the doorstep, investors will be watching the subscription response closely. The price band, allocation, unlisted-market price and eventual listing will all be key markers as NSE finally makes its way to the listed market.