India’s largest stock exchange – National Stock Exchange (NSE) has filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) today, (June 17) after years of delay.

The filing marks a major step for the exchange IPO process. NSE has been working towards a public listing for several years. With this latest development, the proposed public issue is expected to be closely tracked by investors given NSE’s dominant position in India’s capital markets ecosystem.

The proposed IPO of the NSE will be entirely an Offer for Sale (OFS). This means the exchange itself will not issue any new shares. Instead, existing shareholders will sell part of their holdings through the public issue.

As a result, NSE will not receive any funds from the IPO and the proceeds will go directly to the selling shareholders after deducting offer-related expenses.

The IPO comprises up to 14.89 crore equity shares with a face value of Rs 1 each. The final issue size in rupee terms will be known once the offer price is decided. The issue also includes a reservation for eligible employees of up to 5% of the post-offer paid-up equity capital, while the remaining shares will be distributed among institutional, non-institutional and retail investors through the book-building process.

Key IPO Details

Particulars Details Issue Type 100% Offer for Sale (OFS) Fresh Issue Nil Total Shares on Offer Up to 14.89 crore equity shares Face Value Rs 1 per share Employee Reservation Up to 5% of post-offer paid-up capital QIB Allocation Up to 50% of Net Offer NII Allocation Minimum 15% of Net Offer Retail Allocation Minimum 35% of Net Offer

Major Selling Shareholders

Shareholder Shares Offered (Up to) State Bank of India (SBI) 2.48 crore MS Strategic (Mauritius) Ltd 1.60 crore Stock Holding Corporation of India 1.09 crore General Insurance Corporation (GIC) 1.07 crore New India Assurance 1.05 crore National Insurance Company 60 lakh United India Insurance Company 60 lakh

“NSE’s proposed DRHP filing is a landmark development for Indian markets and is likely to be viewed by international investors as a high-quality opportunity to participate in India’s financial market infrastructure story. NSE represents scale, technology, liquidity and institutional trust — attributes that global investors typically look for in long-term market infrastructure assets,” said Mrugank Paranjape – Managing Partner, MCQube.

Let’s take a look at the key details of the upcoming IPO –

“NSE has proved how technology is a crucial facilitator in enabling cost-effective expansion with transparency that too without compromising security aspects,” said Uday Tardalkar, Chairman and Independent Director, Rose Merc.

Why is the NSE IPO attracting attention

This upcoming IPO has been on the investors’ radar for a long time because of NSE’s role across India’s financial markets.

Established in 1992, the exchange has grown into one of the country’s most important market infrastructure institutions.

Furthermore, it operates the electronic trading platform used daily by millions of retail and institutional investors across the country.

In addition to this, the exchange is also the owner of the widely tracked Nifty 50 index, which serves as a benchmark for India’s equity market performance and is followed by investors globally.

Now talking of the exchange revenue, it comes from multiple streams. These include transaction fees, listing charges, market data services, index licensing, clearing and settlement-related services, and co-location offerings.

NSE: Strong and diversified shareholder base

Another notable aspect of NSE is its broad shareholder base. This includes domestic financial institutions, insurance companies, foreign investors and individual shareholders.

As per the shareholding details available prior to the IPO, Life Insurance Corporation of India remains the largest shareholder with a stake of around 10.72%.

On the other side, State Bank of India and SBI Capital Markets together hold nearly 7.5% stake in the exchange.

Furthermore, the shareholder register also includes global investors such as Aranda Investments and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board.

What investors will watch next

With the DRHP now filed, the investor focus will shift towards regulatory approvals, issue structure, valuation expectations and the timeline for the public offering.

As of now, the filing marks an important step in bringing one of India’s most closely watched unlisted companies to the public markets.

Disclaimer: The financial data and preliminary details regarding the anticipated NSE IPO are sourced from the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) filed with SEBI and are intended solely for informational and educational context. This coverage does not constitute an offer, invitation, or recommendation to subscribe to or purchase any securities. Prospective investors should note that public offerings involve inherent market risks, and any investment decision should be made only after reviewing the final Red Herring Prospectus and consulting a SEBI-registered financial advisor. This disclaimer has been generated using AI to support user well-being and responsible content consumption.