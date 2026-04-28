Life Insurance Corporation of India, State Bank of India, and private equity fund ChrysCapital are looking to sell stakes in the upcoming National Stock Exchange IPO, a Reuters report said.

The report added that the 20 investors who are looking to sell a stake in the NSE IPO include Singapore’s state-owned investor, Temasek, and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board as well.

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Financialexpress.com could not verify the news independently. We have reached out to NSE seeking clarification and will update as soon as we hear from them.

Overall, existing shareholders in the NSE are likely to sell 5% stake ‌in the IPO, the Reuters report stated. Monday was the deadline for expressions of interest ​to sell, sought by merchant bankers as part of ⁠the IPO process.

NSE IPO timeline

The NSE is also the world’s most active equity derivative trading platform, with ⁠a listing approved ‌this year after a long delay due to litigation with ​the markets regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India. A ‌monetary settlement to resolve the litigation is likely, opening the way for the public offer.

The NSE has been trying to list since 2016, with key domestic rival BSE listing in 2017.NSE will now file its draft prospectus with SEBI by next month, after its financial results are announced, as per the Reuters report.

The share sale by India’s largest exchange would have a value of $2.75 billion, based on a total valuation for the NSE estimated at $55 billion by a platform that trades its unlisted shares. It will be one of ⁠two ​large share sales in India this year, along with an issue by billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio Platforms.

NSE Q3FY26 performance

With 177,807 shareholders, the NSE is India’s largest unlisted company by number of investors, making the offering exercise more complex.

NSE’s quarterly after-tax profit rose 15 percent to Rs 2,408 crore in the third quarter ended December, boosted by improvements in derivatives trading. Its consolidated ​revenue from operations rose nearly 7 percent from the previous quarter.