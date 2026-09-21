The much-anticipated Rs 22,561.57 crore NSE IPO bidding is underway. Though the issue price band offers a significant discount to the unlisted share price, there are some key risks that the investors must consider before deciding on their investment strategy.

The exchange’s red herring prospectus identifies some business dynamics that investors need to keep in mind. Here is a ready reckoner of the top risks as listed by NSE in its RHP.

#1 NSE: Volume and value of transactions executed on stock exchange crucial

NSE has mentioned that any significant decrease in the volume and value of transactions could significantly reduce demand for NSE products and constrain growth. According to the stock exchange this could potentially have an adverse impact on business, financial condition, results of operations, cash flows, and prospects.

NSE revenue inflow is based on trades executed on the stock exchange, listing fees from entities listed and fees from ancillary services such as Data Feed & Terminal services, data centre related services, and licensing services.

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According to NSE, “the transaction charges we earn are driven principally by the volume of trades executed across our various products, including the cash market, futures, options, mutual funds platform, commodity derivatives, exchange-traded currency derivatives, wholesale debt market and interest rate futures, among others.”

#2 NSE IPO: Significant reliance on revenue from transaction charges

NSE’s business model depends significantly on revenue from trading activities and earn the majority of trading revenue from our options and futures businesses. The financials,as updated by the exchange, in its Red Herring Prospectus, state that 79.44% of revenue from operation was derived from transaction charges in Q1FY27. In FY26, it accounted for 78.65% and in FY25, transaction charges comprised around the same levels.

NSE’s options business contributed 60.17% to the transaction charges in Q1FY27. Up from 58.84% in the same quarter in FY26. As a result, NSE believes that “any failure to maintain or increase our trading volumes, could result in loss of market share, reduced revenue from operations from our transaction charges, and other adverse effects on our business, results of operations, financial condition, and prospects.”

#3 NSE: Top 10 trading members account for nearly 47% of revenue generated

The concentration of the revenue inflow is another matter of concern. According to the NSE RHP, almost 47% of the revenue in Q1FY27 came from the top 10 trading members. This is higher than the 46.78% they contributed in entire FY26 and 45.60% they contributed oin Q1FY26.

Consequently, their “financial performance is sensitive to the trading activity, business strategies, and continued engagement of these trading members. The loss, reduced activity, or financial distress of one or more of these key trading members due to market conditions, industry consolidation, regulatory developments, or other internal or external factors could reduce trading volumes on our platform and adversely affect our revenues.”

Additionally, NSE pointed out that “any migration of such trading members to competing exchanges or alternative trading venues, or structural shifts in the market, could further amplify this risk”

#4 Continuous regulatory supervision

The other key concern for those looking to apply for the NSE IPO is that NSE operates in a highly regulated industry. All stock exchanges are primarily overseen by SEBI or the Securities Exchange Board of India. Additionally, exchanges are also “subject to periodic inspections by SEBI and IFSCA and pursuant to such inspections, have received observations, show cause notices, and administrative warnings, deficiency and advisory letters.”

After the issuance of show cause notices, there could be also enforcement actions including adjudication proceedings under Section 15-I and/or directions or penalties under Section 11B of the SEBI Act may be initiated by SEBI.

NSE stated that there can be no assurance that further such communications will not be issued in the future.

#5 NSE Exposed to operational, legal, and regulatory risks

NSE is a Market Infrastructure Institution (“MII”) and as a result it is exposed to operational, legal, and regulatory risks, including those arising from inspections and investigations conducted by SEBI.

NSE highlighted that “we have previously been, and continue to be, subject to enforcement actions by SEBI, including the issuance of show cause notices, letters, and other formal communications in connection with alleged violations of or non-compliance with applicable SEBI laws and regulations which may lead to actions such as monetary penalties and the issuance of appropriate directions.” They added that “there can be no assurance that similar matters or other enforcement actions will not arise in the future. The outcome of these proceedings is inherently uncertain, and any adverse decision in such proceedings may render us liable to monetary or non-monetary penalties, adverse orders, or other regulatory actions and may adversely affect our reputation, business, financial condition, results of operations, cash flows, and prospects.”

Beyond market volatility: The operational & system risks

Apart from these, the investors also need to be aware that NSE’s function can be disrupted as a result of failures, or inadequacies in the overall IT infrastructure, systems, or software, including those provided by third-party vendors.

As bidding progresses, investors need to be mindful of these key risk factors associated with the NSE IPO and make informed decisions.

Disclaimer: This article provides factual analysis only and is not, and should not be construed as, an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor.