NSE IPO allotment status today: The focus is now shifting from subscription numbers to just one question — did you get NSE shares?

The Rs 22,569 crore initial public offering (IPO) of the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) closed after three days of bidding, with the issue subscribed 5.71 times.

The basis of allotment is expected to be finalised today, September 22. This brings investors one step closer to finding out how many shares, if any, they have received.

The shares are expected to be credited to successful applicants’ demat accounts on September 23.Thereafter, the NSE shares are scheduled to make their stock market debut on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on September 24.

Before the listing, there is an important step – understanding how the allotment is likely to be distributed.

NSE IPO allotment matrix: What does it mean?

At first instance, the allotment matrix might look a bit confusing.

This matrix shows how many applicants in each category may receive shares when there are more applications than shares available.

Now for the NSE IPO, the buzz around the tentative matrix indicates that applicants in the two high net-worth individual categories could receive 120 shares based on the applicable allotment ratio.

Coming to the retail category, the minimum lot is expected to be allotted first. This will be with applicants who applied for more shares, potentially receiving additional shares depending on the final basis of allotment.

Now, what does “10 out of 33” actually mean? It means that if the final basis follows this tentative ratio, 10 applicants out of every 33 eligible applications in that category could receive the stated number of shares.

However, it is important to understand that the final allotment, however, will depend on the basis approved for the issue.

Where can you check NSE IPO allotment status?

Once the allotment is finalised, investors can check their application status online. There are three routes available. This includes the registrar, BSE and NSE.

Via BSE

Investors can also check the result on the BSE website.

– In the IPO application status section, select “Equity” and then choose NSE from the issue list.

– Enter the PAN or application number and submit the details to see the status.

Via NSE

There is also an option to check the application through NSE’s IPO Bid Verification facility.

– The exchange provides application details and allotment information supplied by the registrar.

– Investors can search using their PAN or application number.

MUFG Intime India

MUFG Intime India is the registrar handling the NSE IPO.

– Investors can visit its IPO status section. Then, select NSE from the list of issues.

– They can then choose whether they want to search using their Permanent Account Number (PAN), application number or demat account details.

– After entering all the required information, the allotment result will be displayed.

NSE IPO subscription: What happened during bidding?

The NSE IPO received demand across investor categories. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) portion was subscribed 12.68 times, while the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) category saw 6.55 times subscription.

NSE IPO: Institutional and NII bids

Category Shares Offered Shares Bid Subscription QIBs 2.52 crore 19.49 crore 7.73x NIIs 1.89 crore 9.46 crore 5.01x NII – Above Rs 10 lakh 1.26 crore 7.44 crore 5.90x NII – Rs 2–10 lakh 63 lakh 2.03 crore 3.22x

The retail portion ended at 1.39 times, while the employee category was subscribed 2.40 times.

NSE IPO: Retail, employee and overall bids

Category Shares Offered Shares Bid Subscription Retail 4.41 crore 4.66 crore 1.06x Employees 4.33 lakh 7.41 lakh 1.71x Total 8.86 crore 33.69 crore 3.80x

What investors need to watch

With allotment now in focus, investors will soon know whether their application has translated into NSE shares.

The next date to watch is September 23, when shares are expected to be credited, followed by the listing on September 24.

Disclaimer: This article provides factual analysis only and is not, and should not be construed as, an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor.