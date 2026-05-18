Muthoot FinCorp is preparing to enter the primary market after its board approved plans to raise up to Rs 4,000 crore through an Initial Public Offering (IPO), as per PTI report.

As per PTI, the proposed issue is expected to include a fresh issue of equity shares and comes at a time when gold loan companies are seeing strong demand amid elevated gold prices and rising formalisation in the lending sector.

Financialexpress.com could not verify the news independently. We will update as soon as there are more details.

According to a PTI report, the company may dilute at least 10% stake in the IPO, in line with regulatory requirements. The exact dilution level, however, will depend on the valuation discovered during the listing process.

IPO plans move ahead as company eyes expansion

The latest development places Muthoot FinCorp among the growing list of non-banking finance companies looking to tap the equity market for fresh capital.

Speaking to PTI, Chief Executive Officer Shaji Varghese said the company’s primary objective behind the IPO is to raise growth capital rather than provide an exit route to investors. Unlike several other IPO-bound firms, Muthoot FinCorp currently does not have any external private equity investors and continues to remain fully owned by the Muthoot family.

“As per regulation, also, a minimum of 10% is to be diluted. Beyond that, it will depend on valuation,” Varghese told PTI.

He further stated that the company is yet to appoint investment bankers and legal advisors for the issue, which means valuation discussions are still at an early stage.

Growth capital, Not investor exit

According to the PTI report, the company plans to use the IPO proceeds mainly to strengthen its lending business and support future expansion plans.

“The equity we are raising is for growth. This is growth capital,” Varghese said.

The management indicated that it would prefer to launch the IPO at the earliest possible opportunity, although timelines will depend on regulatory approvals, market conditions and completion of procedural formalities.

Why gold loan companies are seeing opportunity

Muthoot FinCorp believes the gold loan business still has significant untapped potential in India.

According to the company, a large portion of the market is still controlled by unorganised players such as local moneylenders and jewellers. The management estimates that only around 35% to 40% of the total gold loan market is currently serviced by regulated financial institutions.

Varghese told PTI that the environment for gold loan companies has become more supportive due to stable regulations, favourable lending conditions and high gold prices.

The sharp rise in gold prices over the past year has also increased the borrowing capacity of customers pledging gold as collateral, which has benefited lenders focused on gold-backed loans.

Beyond gold loans: New areas of expansion

Apart from its core gold loan business, Muthoot FinCorp is also looking to diversify into other lending segments.

According to the management, the company is expanding in areas such as Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) loans, loan against property and digital financial services.

The company is also focusing on technology-driven growth through partnerships and its digital platform, Muthoot FinCorp One.

Geopolitical risks yet to impact business

The company also addressed concerns surrounding global geopolitical tensions and uncertainty in West Asia, which have affected several sectors in recent months.

According to Varghese, Muthoot FinCorp has not seen any slowdown in business momentum because of these developments.

“We don’t see any de-growth or acceleration in our business. The momentum is business as usual,” he said.

With the board now approving the IPO proposal, investors are likely to closely watch the next steps, including banker appointments, valuation discussions and filing of draft papers with market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

Disclaimer: Investment in the primary market involves risks, and an Initial Public Offering (IPO) is subject to regulatory clearances and changing market conditions. This coverage is for informational purposes based on preliminary corporate developments and does not constitute a formal investment recommendation or an offer to subscribe to securities. Readers are advised to consult a SEBI-registered financial advisor before making any investment decisions. This disclaimer has been generated using AI to support user well-being and responsible content consumption.