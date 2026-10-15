Every year, one public issue ends up dominating dinner-table talk, WhatsApp groups and broker conversations.

For 2026, that issue has a date. Jio Platforms, the digital arm of Reliance Industries, will open its IPO on October 21, and the number making the rounds before a single bid is placed is the grey market premium.

Jio Platforms IPO: What does the 18% GMP indicate?

In the unofficial market, Jio Platforms shares are reportedly changing hands at a premium of Rs 203, which works out to roughly 18% above the issue price.

However, it is important to understand that the GMP is not regulated, not published by any exchange, and can swing sharply within hours.

Jio Platforms IPO: The dates that matter

The company filed its Red Herring Prospectus with the Registrar of Companies in Ahmedabad on October 14. This document is the final version of the offer details, and it is what an investor should read before applying. The issue stays open for three days, from October 21 to October 23.

ALSO READ Jio Platforms sets IPO price band at Rs 1,065-1,119

Two days before that, on October 19, large institutional buyers called anchor investors will place their bids. Their participation often gets watched closely, because when big funds commit money early, it tells smaller investors how professionals view the price.

Jio Platforms IPO: A slice set aside for insiders and existing shareholders

Not every share will go to the general public. Up to Rs 500 crore worth is reserved for eligible employees, while up to Rs 2,500 crore is kept for eligible Reliance Industries shareholders. Together, that makes Rs 3,000 crore.

The shareholder quota carries a condition. Only individuals and Hindu Undivided Families who held Reliance shares on October 14 qualify.

If you buy Reliance stock after that date hoping to use the quota, you will miss out. Those who already own the shares should check their eligibility rather than assume it.

Jio Platform IPO: From DRHP to the IPO date journey

Jio Platforms filed its draft papers on June 19, and the market regulator SEBI sent back its observations on August 28. The RHP on October 14 is the last formal step before bidding begins.

The offer includes a fresh issue of up to 27 crore shares, each with a face value of Rs 10. A fresh issue means money flows into the company itself, unlike an offer where existing owners simply sell their stakes. That distinction matters because it shows where the funds will go.

What a first timer investor should keep in mind

Excitement around a big name can make people skip homework. Before applying, read the risk section of the prospectus, check how the company plans to use the money raised, and look at its debt and profit trends. A famous brand does not automatically make a share fairly priced.

Also remember that a high GMP can attract a rush of applicants, which lowers the odds of getting an allotment, especially in the retail category. Applying only because everyone else is applying is rarely a sound plan.

Finally, decide your goal early. If you want a quick listing gain, you are betting on short-term sentiment, which the GMP can only hint at. If you are thinking long term, the business fundamentals matter far more than a premium that may change by tomorrow morning.

Disclaimer: IPOs/Stocks constitute investments of inherently extreme risk. These securities are only suitable for investors with a sophisticated understanding of capital markets and a demonstrated capacity for total loss of principal. Due to low liquidity, investors must be prepared for severe price volatility and material difficulty in exiting the position. This article provides factual analysis only and is not, and should not be construed as, an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor.