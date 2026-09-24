Fintech platform Moneyview’s initial public offering was fully booked on its first day of bidding, with the issue being oversubscribed 1.44 times. The Rs 1,092 crore offer received bids for 33.48 crore shares against its offer of 23.25 crore shares on day one.

​Ahead of its opening, Moneyview had raised Rs 327.50 crore through its anchor book, with participation led by marquee names like SBI Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, and HDFC Mutual Fund.

Its share price band is fixed at Rs 32 to Rs 34, and in order to participate, investors need to bid for a minimum of 441 shares, making up one lot, reflecting an investment of Rs 14,994.

Moneyview IPO Day 1 subscription led by NII and retail

On day one, Moneyview IPO saw active participation in the non-institutional investor segment, which was subscribed 2.43 times. The retail applicant category was booked 1.79 times.

However, the qualified institutional buyers category witnessed minimal investor interest, being subscribed by just 0.05 times. So far, the Moneyview IPO has received more than 4.28 lakh applications, aggregating to Rs 1,139.37 crore.

📊 Day 1 Live Snapshot (As of 7:00 PM IST)

Category Subscription Status Shares Offered Bids Received Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) 0.05x (5%)

6,50,89,575





33,71,445



Non-Institutional Investors (NII) 2.43x (243%) 5,02,30,380 12,19,88,097 Retail Individual Investors(RIIs) 1.79x (179%)

11,72,04,220 20,95,01,460 Total 1.44x (144%)

23,25,24,175 33,48,61,002

Moneyview IPO: GMP at 39%

As per the latest update, shares of Moneyview are trading at a premium of Rs 13.25 or 38.97%, suggesting a listing price of Rs 47.25, based on the upper end of the price band. The GMP reflects gains of Rs 5,843 per lot.

However, investors must know that GMP is not a regulated metric to determine the listing price, does not gurantee profits, and is highly vulnerable to market manipulation.

Moneyview IPO: Offer size and Lead managers

The book-build issue of Rs 1,091.68 crore comprises a fresh component of Rs 750 crore, which will be raised via the issuance of 22.06 new equity shares. The offer for sale portion amounts to Rs 341.68 crore as investors will offload 10.05 crore shares.

Axis Capital, BofA Securities, IIFL Capital, and Kotak Mahindra Capital Company are the merchant bankers for the issue, while MUFG Intime India is the registrar of the offer.

Moneyview IPO: Brokerage commentary

Most brokerages have given the Moneyview IPO a ‘Subscribe for Long Term’ rating.

“At the upper price band, the company is valued at 24.7x FY26 P/E, 1.79x FY26 P/S, 2.33x FY26 P/B and 2.9x FY26 EV/EBITDA, implying a post-issue market capitalization of Rs 5,984.8 million. The combination of user growth, increasing product penetration, improving operating efficiency and a capital-light business model provides visibility for continued growth. Accordingly, we recommend a “Subscribe – Long Term” rating for the issue,” Anand Rathi Research Team said in a report.

“The company is well positioned to benefit from the structural growth in India’s digital lending market. At the upper price band,the issue is valued at FY26 P/B of 2.0x on a post-issue basis. Considering its strong

growth profile, scalable business model and favourable industry outlook, we recommend investors to SUBSCRIBE to the issue for long term,” SBI Securities said in a report.

Moneyview IPO: Subscription timeline

The offer will close for public bidding on September 28. Its share allotment process is expected to be completed by September 29, and bidders are likely to receive their shares and refunds by September 30. Moneyview is likely to list on the NSE and BSE on October 1.