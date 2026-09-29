If you applied for the Moneyview IPO and are wondering whether your shares have been allotted, your wait is nearly over. The fintech’s Rs 1,092 crore issue is expected to finalise its allotment on September 29, and its listing is scheduled for October 1.

Its issue price band was fixed at Rs 32 to Rs 34.

Here’s a quick and easy guide to check your IPO allotment status online.

Moneyview IPO: How to check IPO allotment status

Via BSE Website

Go to the BSE IPO allotment status page.

Select ‘Equity’ as the issue type.

From the dropdown, choose ‘Moneview’

Enter your application number or PAN.

Complete the captcha by ticking ‘I’m not a robot’ and click on Search.

Via NSE Website

Visit the NSE IPO application tracking page.

Then, click on ‘Equity and SME IPO Bid Details’.

Select ‘MONEYVIEW’ from the list.

Provide details such as your application number and PAN.

Submit to view your allotment status.

Via the Registrar’s Website

Go to the official site of the registrar, MUFG Intime India.

Select ‘Moneyview’ from the dropdown.

Choose any of the following: PAN, Application Number, DP ID/Client ID, or Bank Account Number.

Fill in the necessary details and press Search to check your status.

Moneyview IPO: Subscription snapshot

Overall, the Moneyview IPO received robust investor response as the issue was subscribed 98.46 times. Ahead of its opening, the Moneyview IPO had raised Rs 327.50 crore via anchor bidding.

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): 227.45 times

Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs): 115.41 times

Retail Investors: 19.57 times

Moneyview IPO grey market

In the unlisted markets, shares of Moneyview are trading at a premium of Rs 12.75, suggesting a likely listing price of Rs 46.75, based on the upper end of the price band. This reflects gains of 37.50% per share and a profit of Rs 5,622 per lot.

However, readers must know that GMP is not a regulated method to calculate the listing price and is highly vulnerable to market manipulation.

Moneyview IPO details

The fintech’s issue opened for public bidding on September 24 and wrapped up its subscription process on September 28. The issue comprised a fresh component of Rs 750 crore and an offer for sale portion of Rs 341.68 crore.

Axis Capital, BofA Securities, IIFL Capital, and Kotak Mahindra Capital are the merchant bankers for the issue, while MUFG Intime India is the registrar. Moneview is expected to list on the NSE and BSE on October 1.