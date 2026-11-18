Pick up any five lumps of coal dug out of Indian soil, and about one of them came from a single company. That company, Mahanadi Coalfields (MCL), is now stepping out of its parent’s shadow and into the stock market.

Its Rs 8,981 crore IPO opens on November 19, and while the size is hard to ignore, the real question for investors is simpler – what exactly are you paying for, and who is getting the money?

The Coal India arm, Mahanadi Coalfields initial public offering (IPO) opens for subscription on November 19 and will remain open until November 23, 2026. MCL produces a lot of coal, holds a top spot in India’s coal market and wants to move into new areas. All of these could make investors take a closer look.

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That said, it is worth checking how the company has performed financially and how much it is asking investors to pay for its shares. Here is what investors should know before deciding whether to subscribe.

Mahanadi Coalfields IPO: Dates, price band and issue details

Mahanadi Coalfields is launching a book-built issue worth Rs 8,981.12 crore. The entire issue is an offer for sale (OFS) of 66.18 crore shares. This means existing shareholders will sell their holdings, rather than the company issuing fresh shares to raise money.

The price band has been fixed at Rs 129-136 per share. The IPO will open on November 19 and close on November 23.

The allotment is expected to be finalised on November 25, while the shares are scheduled to list on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on November 27.

Why is Mahanadi Coalfields IPO attracting attention?

MCL is big and holds an important spot in India’s coal industry. That is one of the main reasons investors are paying attention to this IPO.

MCL was incorporated in 1992 and is the largest coal-producing company in India. It accounts for about 21% of the country’s total coal output as of FY26.

It is also the biggest producer among Coal India’s own subsidiaries, so this is not a small branch of the family but its largest earner of tonnes.

Another important factor is its coal resource base. MCL holds around 9.8% of India’s total coal resources.

This tells investors how much coal the company can produce now and what it has to work with. What matters more is whether that size can lead to earnings that keep growing year after year.

What are brokerages saying about Mahanadi Coalfields IPO?

SBI Securities: Expansion beyond coal could be important

SBI Securities highlighted MCL’s position in the domestic coal industry and its plans to expand into other businesses.

In its IPO note, the brokerage said, “MCL is India’s largest single coal producing company by production, engaged in the production of thermal-grade non-coking coal. It also ranks amongst the country’s largest coal resource holders, holding ~9.8% of India’s total coal resource.”

The brokerage also pointed to the company’s expansion plans. MCL intends to increase its annual coal washery capacity threefold to 37 million tonnes. It is also exploring opportunities in coal gasification, renewable energy, mining of other minerals and rare earths.

Source: SBI Securities (Image: AI enhanced)

SBI Securities noted that the company has signed memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with the Odisha government for wind power and pumped energy storage projects. It has also received work for an 80 megawatt/320 megawatt-hour battery energy storage system (BESS) project.

On valuation, SBI Securities said the IPO is valued at 5.9 times its FY26 enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) at the upper price band.

ICICI Securities: Large market presence, but growth remains a concern

ICICI Securities took a more cautious view of the company’s financial performance.

In its IPO note, the brokerage said, “MCL comes across as a coal franchise with dominant market share. However, despite robust net cash positive balance sheet with double-digit return ratios, the growth at the company has been muted in the past with FY24-26 CAGR for Revenue/PAT standing at -1.7%/-5%, respectively primarily driven by muted coal sales volume growth CAGR of ~3% and realisation led decline in EBITDA margin profile over the aforesaid period.”

On valuation, ICICI Securities said, “At the upper price band of Rs 136, the issue is valued at ~8.4x P/E & ~5.8x EV/EBITDA on FY26. We assign UNRATED rating to the IPO issue.”

Coal India shareholders: Who can apply under the shareholder quota?

There is another category that existing Coal India shareholders should pay attention to.

Coal India shareholders get a separate quota. Individuals and Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs) who held Coal India shares on or before November 13, the day MCL filed its Red Herring Prospectus (RHP), can apply under the shareholder category. The cap here is Rs 2 lakh.

What should investors keep in mind?

Mahanadi Coalfields brings a large production base, substantial coal resources and an established position within the Coal India group. Its plans to enter renewable energy, battery storage and other businesses could also open up more growth opportunities over time.

Two questions matter for investors. Can the company’s expansion plans help it earn more? And is the price at which the IPO is offered fair, given the opportunities and the risks?

Disclaimer: IPOs constitute investments of inherently extreme risk. These securities are only suitable for investors with a sophisticated understanding of capital markets and a demonstrated capacity for total loss of principal. Due to low liquidity, investors must be prepared for severe price volatility and material difficulty in exiting the position. This article provides factual analysis only and is not, and should not be construed as, an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor.