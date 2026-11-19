The initial public offering (IPO) of Mahanadi Coalfields (MCL) witnessed lukewarm response on Thursday, November 19, the first day of bidding. The proposed issue will see promoter Coal India sell 66.18 crore shares, equivalent to a 10% stake, through an offer for sale (OFS).

Mahanadi Coalfields IPO: Day 1 subscription

The issue saw a jump in demand from Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) towards the end of the day, with the portion allocated to them being oversubscribed. However, non-institutional and retail investors remained absent.

At 1650 IST, the issue was subscribed a mere 0.38 times. The portion reserved for QIBs was subscribed 1.26 times while the portion for retail investors recorded 0.13 times subscription. The portion reserved for non-institutional investors (NIIs) received the lowest response, and was subscribed only 0.08 times.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Mahanadi Coalfields IPO LIVE: Coal India arm sees muted subscription so far on Day 1

Mahanadi Coalfields IPO: Anchor book details

Ahead of the offer, MCL raised Rs 2,295.25 crore from anchor investors, allotting 16.87 crore shares at Rs 136 apiece, the upper end of its price band.

The anchor book included some marquee names such as Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore), Goldman Sachs Bank Europe, and Citigroup Global Markets Mauritius. LIC was the largest investor in the anchor book, accounting for over 26% of the total allocation.

Of the overall allocation, 8.95 crore shares were allotted to 11 domestic mutual funds, which applied through overall a total of 29 schemes. These include Motilal Oswal Large Cap Fund, ICICI Prudential, HDFC Multi Asset Allocation Fund, and Whiteoak Capital.

Mahanadi Coalfields IPO: Dates, price band, and issue details

Mahanadi Coalfields is launching a book-built issue worth Rs 8,981.12 crore. The entire issue is an offer for sale (OFS) of 66.18 crore shares. This means existing shareholders will sell their holdings, rather than the company issuing fresh shares to raise money.

The price band has been fixed at Rs 129-136 per share. The IPO will open on November 19 and close on November 23.

The allotment is expected to be finalised on November 25, while the shares are scheduled to list on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the BSE on November 27.

Investors can bid for a minimum of 110 equity shares and in multiples of 110 shares thereafter. The offer is being made through the book-building process, with not more than 50% of the net offer reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), not less than 15% of the for non-institutional investors (NIIs), and not less than 35% for retail investors.

Disclaimer: This article provides factual analysis only and is not, and should not be construed as, an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor.