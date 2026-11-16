Flip a switch in any house in Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu or Maharashtra, and there is a fair chance the electricity behind that light began as a lump of coal in a pit in Odisha. Year after year, one company digs up roughly one out of every five tonnes of coal India produces, and most people have never heard its name.

Mahanadi Coalfields Limited, or MCL, is now preparing to make its share market debut, and it brings an eye-catching resume – the country’s biggest single coal producer, low costs, thick profits and almost no debt.

India’s energy transition is gathering pace, with investments flowing into solar, wind and other renewable sources. Yet, coal continues to play a major role in keeping the country’s electricity supply running. Thermal power remains a key source of electricity as India still makes most of its electricity by burning coal, so the companies that supply that coal remain a big part of how the country keeps its lights on.

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Mahanadi Coalfields: India’s largest coal producer

Mahanadi Coalfields, a subsidiary of Coal India, is a big part of this picture. Based in Odisha, it has become India’s largest single coal producer, and in FY26 it dug out about 21% of all the coal produced in the country.

Digging coal is only part of MCL’s plan. The company is also looking at what comes before and after the mine, from washing coal and transporting it more efficiently to generating electricity and setting up solar, wind and storage projects.

As investors look at the company’s proposed initial public offering (IPO), its Red Herring Prospectus (RHP) offers a closer look at how it earns money, what is driving its expansion, how its financials compare with other coal producers and the risks that could influence its business. Let’s take a look –

Mahanadi Coalfields: A coal producer supplying India’s power sector

MCL is a Miniratna Category-I Central Public Sector Enterprise and a wholly owned subsidiary of Coal India. Its operations are concentrated in Odisha, where it runs 17 operational mines, including 14 opencast and three underground mines, across the Talcher and Ib Valley coalfields.

MCL dug out 218.31 million tonnes of raw non-coking coal in FY26, which made up 28.4% of Coal India’s total output. Its business is also very focused. Instead of spreading across many industries, it mines and sells thermal coal, most of which ends up in power plants.

MCL sells its coal to state and central power companies, private power producers and industrial users. About 74% of its coal dispatches go to the thermal power sector, and the rest goes to captive power plants and industries like steel, cement, aluminium and sponge iron.

MCL works almost entirely with other businesses and government bodies. It sells its coal through long-term Fuel Supply Agreements (FSAs) and competitive auctions, and it does not sell directly to ordinary consumers.

Why coal demand remains important despite the renewable energy push

Even with solar and wind growing fast, India cannot rely on them alone. They produce power only when the sun shines or the wind blows, so coal-fired plants continue to fill the gap whenever renewable output drops.

According to MCL’s RHP, thermal power produced about 70% of India’s electricity in FY26. The government also wants to raise coal-based power capacity from 227.8 GW in January 2026 to 283 GW by FY32.

Demand for coal is expected to keep growing. According to the RHP, India’s domestic non-coking coal needs could climb from 1,112 million tonnes in FY25 to 1,394 million tonnes by FY31, and then to 1,564 million tonnes by FY36.

Another factor working in favour of domestic coal producers is the government’s push to depend less on imported coal.

How MCL keeps its mining costs below those of competitors

One of the important aspects of MCL’s business is its cost of producing coal. Mining costs can influence profitability, particularly when coal prices and demand conditions change.

Cost is where MCL stands apart, according to the RHP. In FY26, it produced a tonne of coal for Rs 816.01, while SECL spent Rs 1,448.34 and BCCL spent Rs 3,980.54 for the same tonne.

Geology helps explain the difference. Much of MCL’s coal sits at shallow depths, which means less soil and rock, known as overburden, has to be cleared away before the coal can be dug out.

Technology plays a part as well. Surface miners handle 99.4% of MCL’s coal production, cutting the coal straight from the seam with no drilling or blasting needed. That saves on certain costs and turns out coal in more uniform sizes.

Worker productivity is another area where MCL leads. Each manshift at MCL produced 30.34 tonnes of coal in FY26, against a Coal India average of 12.65 tonnes, so the company got more than twice as much coal out of every shift.

Mahanadi Coalfields IPO: What do revenue, margins and profitability reveal?

MCL’s revenue from operations in FY26 was Rs 30,549.59 crore. Most of it came from coal sales, with raw coal bringing in Rs 29,081.22 crore and washed coal adding Rs 770.23 crore.

The company’s reliance on raw coal also shows in its sales mix. Raw coal made up more than 97% of product sales, while washed coal accounted for only about 2.6%.

Long-term supply contracts are another key part of MCL’s business. In FY26, sales through Fuel Supply Agreements and other linkages brought in Rs 24,515.79 crore, or 82.12% of product sales, while e-auctions and spot sales made up the remaining 17.88%.

On profitability, MCL reported an EBITDA margin of 47.45% and a net profit margin of 31.56% in FY26. Its return on average capital employed was 73.26%, and its return on net worth stood at 53.77%.

The RHP also described MCL’s balance sheet as virtually debt-free. Together with its high profits, this low borrowing is something investors can weigh when judging how strong the company’s finances are.

Mahanadi Coalfields expansion plans: From coal mining to power generation and renewables

MCL is looking past higher coal output as it plans for the future. Its expansion plans cover new and larger mines, more washing capacity to clean coal, and better transport facilities to move that coal out faster.

MCL has 51 mining projects in its portfolio, with a total sanctioned capacity of 352.78 MTPA. Forty of them, adding up to 78.78 MTPA, are finished. The other 11, which carry 274 MTPA of capacity, are under implementation and will need roughly Rs 41,120 crore in total investment.

The company wants to more than triple its washing capacity, taking it from 10 MTPA to 37 MTPA. Washing removes part of the ash from coal, so the cleaner result works better for power plants that have strict quality requirements.

MCL is also putting money into transport. Its First-Mile Connectivity capacity, which moves coal from the mine to the railway in a faster, mechanised way, is planned to grow from 96 MTPA in FY26 to 336.50 MTPA by FY30.

Beyond coal, MCL is exploring electricity generation through its subsidiary, Mahanadi Basin Power, which is developing the 1,600 MW Basundhara thermal power project in Odisha.

The company also has plans for 2,000 MW of solar capacity, 100 MW of wind power and a 500 MW pumped storage project. It has additionally awarded work for an 80 MW/320 MWh battery energy storage system.

Mahanadi Coalfields IPO: Customer concentration and other key risks

A handful of big customers account for a large part of MCL’s business, and most of them are power producers. That makes the company’s fortunes closely linked to how the power sector performs.

A big share of MCL’s income comes from just a few buyers. In FY26, its top 10 customers made up 55.94% of revenue from operations, with NTPC alone contributing 14.64% and Vedanta coming next at 7.67%.

Geography is another point to note. MCL supplies coal to 16 states, but all of its mines are in Odisha.

MCL’s expansion plans will also need a lot of money. If approvals, infrastructure work or the start of new projects get delayed, the expected benefits may not arrive on time. Its main business also stays exposed to changes in coal demand as India slowly adds more renewable energy.

What investors should look at before the MCL IPO

Put together, the RHP describes a big coal producer whose business is closely tied to power plants but whose plans stretch beyond mining. Low costs and healthy profits in FY26 form the base of its financial picture.

At the same time, a few things deserve a closer look – how much the business depends on thermal power, how much of its income comes from a handful of big customers, and whether MCL can deliver its capital-heavy projects as planned.

Disclaimer: This article provides factual analysis only and is not, and should not be construed as, an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor.