Mahanadi Coalfields Limited, or MCL, India’s largest individual coal producer in terms of output, has announced key details about its initial public offering.

The proposed issue will see promoter Coal India sell 66.18 crore shares, equivalent to a 10% stake, through an Offer for Sale (OFS).

Mahanadi Coalfields IPO: Key dates to watch out for

The IPO will open for subscription on Thursday, November 19, and close on Monday, November 23. Mahanadi Coalfields has fixed the price band for the issue at Rs 129 to Rs 136 apiece, with a face value of Rs 2 per share.

Advertisement

Investors can bid for a minimum of 110 equity shares and in multiples of 110 shares thereafter. The offer is being made through the book-building process, with not more than 50% of the net offer reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), not less than 15% of the for non-institutional investors (NIIs), and not less than 35% for retail investors (RIIs).

Mahanadi Coalfields IPO: Details of the issue

Coal India plans to sell 661,836,300 shares, or around 66.18 crore shares, in the proposed offering. The shares represent a 10% stake in Mahanadi Coalfields. The shares are proposed to be listed on both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the BSE.

SBI Capital Markets, BOB Capital Markets, Axis Capital, IIFL Capital Services and IDBI Capital Markets & Securities have been appointed as book-running lead managers. KFin Technologies will act as the registrar.

Mahanadi Coalfields: About the company

Mahanadi Coalfields is primarily based in Odisha. It is a key part of India’s coal supply chain. The company operates mainly in Odisha and accounted for around 21% of India’s domestic coal production and 28.4% of Coal India’s production in FY26. Coal India accounts for nearly 74% of India’s total coal output in FY26.

Mahanadi Coalfields’ primary product is non-coking coal, and it produces various grades of non-coking coal, including washed or beneficiated coal. The company caters to the power utilities sector, including state power utilities, private power utilities, captive power plants and independent power producers.

For the year ended March 2026, the company reported a net profit of Rs 10,678 crore, down 1.3% year-on-year. Furthermore, the revenue also declined 2.6% to Rs 30,550 crore.

Disclaimer: This article provides factual analysis only and is not, and should not be construed as, an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor.