It’s the last day to bet on Innovision IPO as the bidding for the issue stops. Investors can bid for the IPO shares in a price band of Rs 521 -548 per equity share. Following the closure, the finalisation of the allotment is scheduled for March 18.



The IPO, which opened on March 10, aimed to raise a sum of Rs 322.84 crore via a mix of both fresh shares and an offer for sale. The listing on the bourses, BSE and NSE, is likely to be on March 20, as per the tentative schedule.

Innovision IPO: Subscription data

The IPO was saved on March 16 by the Qualitative Institutional Buyers (QIBs) after they subscribed to the issue 13.09 times on Day 05, taking the total subscription to 1.25 times. The retail buyers booked the issue 0.29 times. The Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) segment was subscribed to 2.73 times.

Innovision IPO: GMP

The company’s shares have seen a rising trend in the grey markets for the past six days. The counter was fetching a grey market premium (GMP) of 5%, changing hands at Rs 545 per share. This translates to a gain of Rs 702 on a single lot.

However, GMP is not a correct measure to check listing gains, but a lot of investors keep track of it.

Innovision IPO: Lot size

A retail applicant needs to apply for at least 27 shares in a single lot, amounting to Rs 14,796. The lot size investment for a small NII is 14 lots of 378 shares, totalling Rs 2 lakh, and for a big NII, it is 68 lots of 1,836 shares, aggregating to Rs 10 lakh.

Innovision IPO: Book runner and registrar

Emkay Global Financial Services is working as the book-running lead manager for the issue, and Kfin Technologies is the registrar of the IPO.

About Innovision

Innovision provides manpower services, toll plaza management, and skill development training to clients across India. The company has 35 offices, including registered and corporate offices, across India. As of Jan 15, 2026, Innovision Limited operates in 23 states and 5 union territories of India.

Incorporated in 2007, Manpower Services comprises 3 operational segments as follows: Manned Private Security Services, Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Services and Manpower Sourcing and Payroll.