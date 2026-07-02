The Knack Packaging IPO was subscribed to 6 times on Day 2. The issue received 9.26 crore bids compared to 1.89 crore shares offered. The IPO subscription opened on July 1 for investors. The company set the issue price band at Rs 161 to Rs 170 per equity share.

The retail investors bid 3 times, while the non-institutional investors category outperformed by subscribing 17.30 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) subscribed to the IPO over 3 times during the same time frame.

The IPO will be closed on July 3.

Knack Packaging IPO GMP

The shares of Knack Packaging were trading at a price of Rs 197 in the grey market, a premium of 15.88% to the issue price. The GMP indicates a listing profit of Rs 2,376 on a single lot.

However, investors must note that GMP is not the actual listing price, and changing shares in the grey market is illegal.

Knack Packaging IPO: Key details

The company aims to raise Rs 439.50 crore by going public. The issue is a combination of 2.24 crore fresh shares, amounting to Rs 380 crores, and an offer for sale of 0.35 crore shares, totalling Rs 59.50 crores.

Knack Packaging IPO: Allotment and listing

The allotment for the IPO is expected to be finalised on July 6, while the listing on the bourses, NSE and BSE, is likely to be on July 08, as per the tentative schedule.

Knack Packaging IPO lot size

Retail investors can bid for a minimum of 88 shares in a lot and then in its multiple, amounting to Rs 14,960 for one lot. The lot size investment for a small NII is 14 lots of 1,232 shares, totalling Rs 2 lakh, and for a big NII, it is 67 lots of 5,896 shares, aggregating to Rs 10 lakh.

Knack Packaging IPO BRLM and registrar

Systematix Corporate Services is the book-running lead manager for the IPO, and MUFG Intime India is the registrar of the issue.

About Knack Packaging

Knack Packaging is an integrated packaging solutions provider focusing on innovation, exports, and sustainability.

Incorporated in 2013, the company manufactures Printed and Laminated Woven Polypropylene (PLWPP) bags, including pinch-bottom, gusset, block-bottom, and retail shopping bags. These high-strength solutions are used across industries such as food, pet food, agriculture, fertilisers, building materials, detergents, cement, chemicals, minerals, and more.

The products enhance brand visibility, reduce counterfeiting risks, and improve operational performance. In FY25, the company held 10% share of the Indian flexible bulk PLWPP bag market.