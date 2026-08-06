Juniper Green Energy shares are listed at Rs 245 on the NSE, which is a premium of 9% to the issue price. The stock debuted at Rs 242 on the BSE, which is at an 8% premium.

The company had an issue price of Rs 225 per equity share, with a face value of Rs 10. The IPO opened for subscription on July 30 and collected Rs 1,800 crores via a fresh issue of 8 crore shares. The IPO bidding was closed on August 03.

Ahead of the public issue, Juniper Green Energy raised Rs 539.4 crore from anchor investors.

Juniper Green Energy: Subscription status

Juniper Green Energy IPO has been subscribed 2.81 times overall. In the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) section, the reserved portion was subscribed 8.90 times. The Retail Individual Investor (RII) segment was subscribed 0.38 times, while the Non-Institutional Investor (NII) category stood at 0.36 times. The employee portion, meanwhile, was subscribed 2.88 times so far.

Juniper Green Energy: Objectives of the IPO

A significant portion of the funds, around Rs 683.24 crore, will be used to repay or prepay certain existing borrowings. Another Rs 728.69 crore will be invested in the company’s subsidiaries – Juniper Green Gamma One, Juniper Green Kite and Juniper Green Power Five to help them reduce their outstanding debt.

About Juniper Green Energy

Juniper Green Energy is a leading renewable energy Independent Power Producer (IPP) engaged in development, building, operating and maintaining utility-scale renewable energy projects through its in-house EPC team and O&M team. Incorporated in 2011, it generates revenue through the sale of electricity to various off-takers, including central and state government-backed entities.

Expert’s take on Juniper Green Energy

The company’s management also remains focused on diversifying funding sources, optimising the cost of capital, and partnering with strategic investors to support future growth. While the long-term growth opportunity remains attractive, investors should monitor execution, regulatory, and leverage-related risks.

“On the valuation front, based on annualised FY26 earnings, the company is seeking a P/E of 316x, EV/EBITDA of 35.6x and a post-issue market capitalisation of approximately Rs 12,802.3 crore, making the issue appear to be aggressively priced. Therefore, we assign a Subscribe for Long Term rating for the issue,” said Anand Rathi Research in an IPO note.