Juniper Green Energy IPO has opened its subscription to investors today, July 30. The company aims to collect Rs 1,800 crores via a fresh issue of 8 crore shares. The company has set the IPO price band between Rs 214 and Rs 225 per equity share. The IPO bidding will close on August 03.

Details Date Issue opens July 30 Issue close August 03 GMP 7.56% Allotment August 04 Listing August 06

Juniper Green Energy IPO: Allotment and listing

The allotment for the Juniper Green Energy IPO is expected to be finalised on August 04, while the listing on exchanges, NSE and BSE, is likely on August 06, as per the tentative schedule.

Juniper Green Energy IPO: GMP

In the grey market, Juniper Green Energy was trading at a premium of 7.6% at Rs 242. This translated into a gain of Rs 1,122 on a single lot.

Investors need to be aware that Grey Market Premium (GMP) is not a correct or guaranteed measure to calculate IPO gains. It is only an unofficial, unregulated indicator of market sentiment and short-term speculation. Unofficial dealers drive the grey market, and trades can be manipulated or based on very low volumes.

Juniper Green Energy IPO: Financials

Juniper Green Energy’s revenue increased by 41% to Rs 804.93 crore in FY26 from Rs 569.78 crore in FY25. Its net profit surged by 11% to Rs 40.46 crore in the financial year ending March 31, 2026, from Rs 36.48 crore in March 31, 2025.

Also, the company’s borrowings have jumped 135% year-over-year to Rs 12,920.54 crore in FY26, compared to Rs 5,502.53 crore in FY25.

Juniper Green Energy IPO: Objectives of the issue

The company will be using Rs 683 crore for the repayment of certain borrowings. Further, the company will be utilising Rs 728.69 crore for investment in subsidiaries. The remaining amount will be used for general corporate purposes.

Juniper Green Energy IPO: Lot Size

A retail investor needs to bid for a minimum of 66 shares in a lot, amounting ot Rs 14,850.

Juniper Green Energy IPO: Registrar and Book runners

ICICI Securities is the book-running lead manager of the IPO, and KFIN Technologies is the registrar of the issue.

About Juniper Green Energy

Juniper Green Energy is one of India’s leading renewable energy independent power producers (IPPs), engaged in developing, building, operating, and maintaining utility-scale renewable energy projects.

Incorporated in 2011, the company develops solar, wind, Wind-Solar Hybrid (WSH), and Firm & Dispatchable Renewable Energy (FDRE) projects with Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS), generating revenue through long-term power purchase agreements with central and state government-backed entities.