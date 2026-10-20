For Reliance Industries shareholders, the upcoming listing of Jio Platforms raises a question that goes beyond telecom tariffs, 5G services and digital subscriptions. This is – Will putting a separate market price on Jio unlock more value for the parent company, or has the stock market already accounted for it?

Jio Platforms, the digital and telecom arm of Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries, is set to launch its Rs 30,213 crore initial public offering (IPO) on October 21. At the upper end of the price band, the company will be valued at around Rs 10.3 lakh crore. Reliance Industries (RIL), which owns 66.43% of Jio, holds a stake worth approximately Rs 6.8 lakh crore at this valuation.

However, the value of Jio’s shares and the value investors assign to RIL are not necessarily the same. The difference could determine how much of the listing’s potential benefit reaches RIL shareholders.

Why Jio’s listing matters for RIL

Until now, investors have had to assess Jio’s contribution as part of Reliance Industries’ wider business.

A separate listing will give the telecom and digital services business its own market price, making it easier to estimate its value independently.

This could help investors assess RIL’s different businesses more clearly.

Apart from Jio, the conglomerate has interests in retail, oil-to-chemicals (O2C) and new energy, each with its own growth prospects, risks and investment requirements.

Religare Broking believes the listing could change how investors value the parent company. In its report, the brokerage said the IPO could be a “structural inflection point for group re-rating”, as it would provide greater transparency into the value of RIL’s investments.

The brokerage added that listing Jio would provide an independent market price for the group’s largest growth asset, helping investors evaluate Reliance’s sum-of-the-parts (SOTP) valuation. This method estimates a company’s worth by valuing its individual businesses separately and then combining those values.

Religare also argued that investors often price in major corporate events before they happen. Buying RIL only after Jio’s listing could therefore mean missing part of any potential valuation change.

The holding company discount: Why the numbers may not add up

A company that owns many businesses often trades for less than the combined value of those businesses. This gap is called the holding company discount. Investors may feel the parent is complicated, that taxes could eat into any sale of assets, or that nobody knows when the value will actually reach them.

RIL is a good example. It spans oil refining, chemicals, telecom, retail and new energy, and the market must price all of it in one share. A listed Jio changes the game because there will be a daily market price for its biggest growth business.

For RIL, the key question is whether its current share price already reflects a lower valuation for its Jio stake.

Motilal Oswal, in a report dated October 6, 2026, estimates Jio Platforms’ equity value at around Rs 11 lakh crore, close to its own valuation of Rs 11.2 lakh crore. At that level, Jio would trade at approximately 12 times its estimated FY28 enterprise value to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EV/EBITDA).

Despite the potential for greater transparency after listing, Motilal Oswal believes much of the holding company discount may already be reflected in RIL’s valuation. Its estimates suggest that the market is applying an 18-36% discount to RIL’s Jio stake, depending on the valuation multiple assigned to Reliance Retail Ventures.

What investors should watch next

The IPO consists entirely of a fresh issue of 27 crore shares, with a price band of Rs 1,065-1,119 per share. At the upper end, the issue size is Rs 30,213 crore. Following the issue, RIL’s ownership will decline from 66.43% to 64.48%.

The key test will be how the market values Jio once it begins trading independently and whether that valuation changes investors’ assessment of Reliance Industries.

Disclaimer: This article is based on research reports from one or more brokerage firms and is for informational purposes only. The views, target prices, and recommendations expressed are those of the respective brokerage firms and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express. This should not be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor before making any investment decisions.