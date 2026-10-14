Jio Platforms’ initial public offering (IPO) will open for subscription on October 21 and close on October 23, with the anchor investor bidding scheduled for October 19, Reliance Industries said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

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The IPO comprises a fresh issue of up to 27 crore equity shares with a face value of Rs 10 each. The company has reserved shares worth up to Rs 500 crore for eligible employees and up to Rs 2,500 crore for eligible public shareholders of Reliance Industries.

Jio Platforms, the digital arm of Reliance Industries, houses the group’s telecom business, which operates under the Reliance Jio brand. Reliance Jio is India’s largest telecom operator by subscriber base.

The IPO is among the most anticipated public offerings in the Indian market and is widely expected to rank among the country’s largest.

Reliance Industries had announced plans for the IPO at its annual general meeting in 2025. Jio Platforms filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) on June 19, 2026, and received an observation letter from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on August 28. The company filed its red herring prospectus (RHP) with the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, at Ahmedabad, on October 14.