India’s biggest public offer, Jio Platforms, recorded tremendous response from investors, and broke several records. The bidding for the initial public offer (IPO) is over and the allotments have also been finalised, with Jio Platforms set to list on exchanges on Wednesday, October 28.

Jio Platforms will be disclosing its results to the public from the December quarter. Before that, a look at the company’s financials as stated in its red herring prospectus (RHP) show that revenue and profit are rising steadily. However, its expenses, particularly finance costs, are surging way ahead.

The RHP describes Jio Platforms as a technology platform that is built on proprietary digital technology, with pan-India connectivity. However, the company is also heavily dependent on its telecom arm Reliance Jio Infocomm.

Here is a detailed view on the company’s financials from its RHP:

Jio Platforms Q1FY27 performance

The RHP shows steady growth in revenue and net profit for the first quarter of financial year 2027 (Q1FY27), or the June quarter.

Jio Platforms’ revenue from operations rose 11.8% year-on-year to Rs 39,172.9 crore for the June quarter. Its net profit attributable to owners of the company grew 9.1% YoY to Rs 7,765 crore for the quarter.

Jio Platforms: Q1FY27 expense growth outpaces revenue, profit

The company’s total expenses rose 13.9% YoY to Rs 29,770.8 crore for the June quarter. Of this, the major chunk went in network operating expenses, followed by depreciation and amortisation expense, license fees or spectrum charges, and finance costs.

Jio’s finance costs rose sharply during the quarter, up 41.6% YoY at Rs 2,979.9 crore. Depreciation and amortisation expenses increased 15.1% to Rs 7,457.5 crore, spectrum charges rose 10% to Rs 3,107.3 crore, and network operating charges were up 4.2% YoY at Rs 8,873.3 crore.

Jio Platforms FY26 Vs FY25 financial performance

A similar trend of expenses exceeding revenue and profit was also seen in the company’s yearly financials.

For FY26, Jio Platforms reported a revenue of Rs 1.468 lakh crore, up 14.6% YoY. The company’s net profit attributable to owners of the company grew 15.1% YoY to Rs 30,064.3 crore for the year.

The company’s total expenses were up 16.1% YoY at Rs 1.094 lakh crore for FY26. Finance costs surged a whopping 76% YoY to Rs 8,653.4 crore for the full year. Depreciation and amortisation expenses increased 12.9% to Rs 27,248.9 crore, spectrum charges rose 11.6% to Rs 11,710.4 crore, while network operating charges were up 3.4% YoY at Rs 34,492.4 crore.

For FY25, Jio Platforms’ net profit attributable to owners of the company grew 21.8% YoY to Rs 26,110.2 crore. It reported a revenue of Rs 1.282 lakh crore, up 17% YoY.

Jio’s total expenses rose 15.8% YoY to Rs 94,205.7 crore for FY25. Its network operating charges for the year were up 10% at Rs 33,354.6 crore, depreciation and amortisation expenses rose 9.2% to Rs 24,137.6 crore, and spectrum charges grew 13.8% to Rs 10,495.3 crore. Finance costs for FY25 rose 21.2% YoY to Rs 4,905.1 crore.

Dependence on Jio Infocomm

A major chunk of Jio Platforms’ revenue comes from its material subsidiary, Reliance Jio Infocomm.

In FY26, the subsidiary contributed 87.74% to Jio’s consolidated revenue from operations. Jio Infocomm accounted for 94.88% of the company’s consolidated EBITDA and 93.76% of the PAT for the same period.

For the June quarter, Jio Infocomm accounted for 87.34% of the company’s revenue, 93.89% of its EBITDA, and 92.31% of its PAT.

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“…any deterioration in the business, financial condition and results of operations of RJIL (Reliance Jio Infocomm) would adversely impact our consolidated financial condition and consolidated results of operations,” the company said in the RHP.

“Further, while we operate as a technology platform, our key operational indicators (“KPIs”) are primarily pertaining to our digital connectivity services provided by RJIL and do not reflect the technology platform specific metrics,” it added.

Jio Platforms: Growth beyond telecom

The company boasts of steady revenue and profit growth but rising expenses need to be watched. Its dependence on Jio Infocomm also exposes the company to risks related to the subsidiary’s performance.

Disclaimer: This article provides factual analysis only and is not, and should not be construed as, an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor.