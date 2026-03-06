The much awaited initial public offering (IPO) of Jio Platforms, the digital arm of Reliance Industries, may face a delay as regulatory changes required for the listing are yet to be formally notified, as per the Bloomberg report.

As per the Bloomberg report, the delay is linked to pending government approval for certain changes in listing regulations. These changes have already been cleared by the market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). However, they still require formal notification from the government before companies can proceed under the new framework.

Moreover, the Bloomberg report also noted that Reliance Industries is waiting for these changes to be finalised before formally appointing investment bankers and also filing the draft prospectus for the IPO.

All eyes on Jio IPO: Waiting to file draft prospectus

The next key step for launching the IPO would be the filing of a Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP), a document that provides detailed information about the company and the proposed share sale.

However, as per the Bloomberg report, people familiar with the matter said the company is currently waiting for the government to complete the formal notification of the rule changes. Only after this process is completed can Reliance move ahead with appointing bankers and submitting the draft IPO papers.

According to the Bloomberg report, the company is now aiming to file the draft prospectus before April, depending on when the government announces the regulatory amendments.

A mega IPO that investors are watching closely

The IPO of Jio Platforms is one of the most closely watched potential listings in India’s capital markets. The company operates India’s largest wireless telecom network and has expanded into digital services, entertainment and technology platforms.

Jio IPO: Ambani’s earlier timeline for listing

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani had earlier shared the company’s listing plans during the company’s 48th Annual General Meeting (AGM) in August 2025.

At the meeting, Ambani told shareholders that the company was preparing for the IPO and aiming to list the telecom and digital services business in the first half of 2026.

“It is my proud privilege to announce that Jio is making all arrangements to file for its IPO,” Ambani had said during the AGM. He also stated that, “We are aiming to list Jio by the first half of 2026, subject to all necessary approvals.”

Listing rule change still awaiting final approval

The issue revolves around proposed changes to public shareholding rules for very large companies going public.

However, the rule change has not yet received final government notification, which has created uncertainty around the timing of such large IPOs.

As per the Bloomberg report, there is no indication that the delay is specifically targeting Jio’s listing, but the regulatory process has slowed down preparations for the offering.