For years, Jio has sat quietly inside the Reliance empire, its worth known only through estimates and boardroom numbers. That is about to change. Jio Platforms IPO has already got the SEBI nod and recent buzz indicates that the issue could be launched in the next few weeks.

Though there is no official announcement yet, the issue size is likely to be nearly Rs 37,700 crore.

For shareholders of Reliance Industries (RIL), which owns about 66.4% of Jio, this is more than a headline. What could change for Reliance Industries after the Jio listing? Here’s a closer look at what investors need to watch.

Jio could get a valuation of Rs 11 lakh crore

Motilal Oswal in its report dated October 6, 2026 estimates that Jio Platforms could command an equity valuation of around Rs 11 lakh crore. This is broadly in line with the brokerage’s own valuation of Rs 11.2 lakh crore.

At this valuation, Jio Platform would trade at around 12 times estimated FY28 enterprise value to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EV/EBITDA).

That valuation matters for RIL because the parent company owns around 66.4% of Jio Platforms.

Will RIL face a holding company discount?

This is something interesting to watch. Once Jio becomes a separately listed company, investors could argue that RIL’s stake in Jio platform should not be valued at the same price as Jio platform itself. A holding company discount is generally applied when investors value a parent company’s stake in another listed business.

Motilal Oswal, however, believes this concern may already be reflected in RIL’s share price.

The brokerage estimates that RIL is already factoring in an 18–36% holding company discount on its Jio stake, depending on the valuation multiple assumed for Reliance Retail Ventures (RRVL).

Could investors move from RIL to Jio?

Some investors may want direct exposure to Jio after its listing instead of owning Jio indirectly through RIL. Could that reduce demand for RIL?

Motilal Oswal believes the concern is limited because Jio Platform is expected to have an initial free float of only around 3%.

That means only a small portion of Jio would initially be available for public trading. The brokerage therefore believes a significant shift in telecom-sector allocations from RIL or Bharti Airtel to JPL may be overstated.

RIL will still have more than Jio

For RIL shareholders, the company’s story does not end with Jio. RIL will continue to have exposure to retail and its integrated energy businesses. It also has businesses and growth opportunities in areas such as new energy, data centres, artificial intelligence and fast-moving consumer goods.

Another key factor to watch is what can drive RIL after Jio gets listed?

Tariff hikes could become another trigger

Motilal Oswal report also pointed to telecom pricing. The brokerage noted that the delay in tariff hikes has been one reason behind the weaker performance of both RIL and Bharti Airtel. It expects the case for a tariff increase to strengthen after the Jio IPO and Vodafone Idea’s expected fundraise.

Motilal Oswal has built in a smartphone tariff hike of around 15% in December 2026. It expects this to support around 15% annualised growth in EBITDA over FY26–29.

For RIL shareholders, higher Jio tariffs could therefore become important because stronger telecom earnings could support the value of RIL’s remaining stake in JPL.

What should RIL shareholders watch?

The Jio IPO could give the market a clearer price for one of RIL’s biggest businesses. But the impact on RIL will depend on what happens to the holding company discount and how investors value the rest of the conglomerate.

So, for RIL shareholders, the Jio IPO is not simply about Jio getting listed. It is about whether a separate valuation for Jio can make RIL a candidate for potential rerating.

Disclaimer: This article is based on research reports from one or more brokerage firms and is for informational purposes only. The views, target prices, and recommendations expressed are those of the respective brokerage firms and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express. This should not be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor before making any investment decisions.