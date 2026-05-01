The initial phase expectation of the IPO had pointed towards a potential listing window earlier. But as of now, the recent reports suggest the IPO could now shift to the second half of financial year 2027 (H2 FY27).
With various developments ongoing, the delay appears to be a mix of external uncertainties and internal planning. For instance, market volatility, global geopolitical tension and regulatory processes are all seen as contributing factors.
Jio IPO: What analysts are expecting about probable timeline
Kavita Vempalli, Senior Research Analyst at Nirmal Bang said, “The delay in Jio Platforms’ IPO – originally eyed for H1 2026 – stems primarily from regulatory hurdles, with strategic timing adjustments amid market volatility playing a secondary role.”
Jio Valuation:Nirmal Bang estimates
Although there is a delay, the investor interest remains intact in this upcoming IPO. This is largely because of the scale of the business.
As per Vempalli estimates, “Expected valuations for Reliance Jio Platforms ahead of its delayed 2026 IPO range from $130-170 billion (based on FY26 EBITDA of 76,000 crore)”
This places the potential IPO among the largest ever in India, if the valuation expectations hold.
Jio Valuation: Nomura view
Speaking on the valuation of Jio’s business, Nomura estimates the March 2028 EV/EBITDA multiples for this telecom vertical to remain unchanged at 12x. They projected the EV for Jio Platforms at Rs 8.17 lakh crore by March 2028.
Nomura values Jio Platforms at Rs 604 per share if the overall Rs 1,640 per share target price for RIL is broken down. They expect higher contribution from the consumer facing business.
Jio IPO timeline: Key factors investors should watch
Before the IPO opens, there are several factors that could shape investor sentiment and valuation.
As noted by Kavita Vempalli, “Subscriber Additions, ARPU growth, 5G expansion, competition (Airtel) and Jio Platforms synergies (enterprise, digital) are some pointers.”
These operational metrics will likely play a key role in determining how the market values the company at the time of listing.
Jio IPO countdown: Short-term buzz vs long-term impact
There is also another question that investors might be thinking of – will the IPO create real value or just trigger short-term excitement?
Kavita Vempalli added, “In near Term, Stock can see some sentiment trigger for Reliance Industries. In long term, the value unlocking will be more of a structural in nature with Reliance having controlling stake and Jio’s digital business expands.”
Why the Jio IPO matters for the market
The listing of Jio Platforms is not just another IPO. It represents the unlocking value of a large digital and telecom business within Reliance.
With a subscriber base of over 500 million users, the platform already operates at a massive scale. This makes it one of the most closely watched IPO candidates in the country.
For now, though, the market continues to wait – watching for the first concrete signal on timing.
Disclaimer: While this report provides expert perspectives and valuation estimates regarding the potential Reliance Jio IPO, it is for informational purposes only and does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should note that IPO timelines and valuations are subject to market conditions and regulatory approvals; please consult a SEBI-registered investment advisor before making any financial decisions.
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