The buzz around the much-talked about listing of Reliance Jio is back on Dalal Street. As of now, the big question remains unchanged – when will the IPO actually hit the market?

With investors tracking closely the developments across the IPO, the timeline for the public issue continues to remain uncertain.

What is clear, however, is that the listing is moving forward.

Jio IPO: Management indicates progress, but no timeline yet

During the recent earnings announcement of Reliance Industries, Chairman Mukesh Ambani hinted that preparations for the listing are underway.

“I am happy to note that we are advancing steadily towards the listing of Jio Platforms. This will mark a defining milestone in its journey,” Ambani said.

However, the company has not shared a specific timeline for when the issue will open. That lack of clarity is keeping market participants guessing.

Jio IPO: Why the delay is becoming a talking point

The initial phase expectation of the IPO had pointed towards a potential listing window earlier. But as of now, the recent reports suggest the IPO could now shift to the second half of financial year 2027 (H2 FY27).

With various developments ongoing, the delay appears to be a mix of external uncertainties and internal planning. For instance, market volatility, global geopolitical tension and regulatory processes are all seen as contributing factors.

Jio IPO: What analysts are expecting about probable timeline

Kavita Vempalli, Senior Research Analyst at Nirmal Bang said, “The delay in Jio Platforms’ IPO – originally eyed for H1 2026 – stems primarily from regulatory hurdles, with strategic timing adjustments amid market volatility playing a secondary role.”

Jio Valuation: Nirmal Bang estimates

Although there is a delay, the investor interest remains intact in this upcoming IPO. This is largely because of the scale of the business.

As per Vempalli estimates, “Expected valuations for Reliance Jio Platforms ahead of its delayed 2026 IPO range from $130-170 billion (based on FY26 EBITDA of 76,000 crore)”

This places the potential IPO among the largest ever in India, if the valuation expectations hold.

Jio Valuation: Nomura view

Speaking on the valuation of Jio’s business, Nomura estimates the March 2028 EV/EBITDA multiples for this telecom vertical to remain unchanged at 12x. They projected the EV for Jio Platforms at Rs 8.17 lakh crore by March 2028.

Nomura values Jio Platforms at Rs 604 per share if the overall Rs 1,640 per share target price for RIL is broken down. They expect higher contribution from the consumer facing business.

Jio IPO timeline: Key factors investors should watch

Before the IPO opens, there are several factors that could shape investor sentiment and valuation.

As noted by Kavita Vempalli, “Subscriber Additions, ARPU growth, 5G expansion, competition (Airtel) and Jio Platforms synergies (enterprise, digital) are some pointers.”

These operational metrics will likely play a key role in determining how the market values the company at the time of listing.

Jio IPO countdown: Short-term buzz vs long-term impact

There is also another question that investors might be thinking of – will the IPO create real value or just trigger short-term excitement?

Kavita Vempalli added, “In near Term, Stock can see some sentiment trigger for Reliance Industries. In long term, the value unlocking will be more of a structural in nature with Reliance having controlling stake and Jio’s digital business expands.”

Why the Jio IPO matters for the market

The listing of Jio Platforms is not just another IPO. It represents the unlocking value of a large digital and telecom business within Reliance.

With a subscriber base of over 500 million users, the platform already operates at a massive scale. This makes it one of the most closely watched IPO candidates in the country.

For now, though, the market continues to wait – watching for the first concrete signal on timing.

Disclaimer: While this report provides expert perspectives and valuation estimates regarding the potential Reliance Jio IPO, it is for informational purposes only and does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should note that IPO timelines and valuations are subject to market conditions and regulatory approvals; please consult a SEBI-registered investment advisor before making any financial decisions.

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