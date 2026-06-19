India’s biggest telecom operator has taken a major step towards its much-awaited stock market debut. At Reliance Industries’ 49th Annual General Meeting (AGM), Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani announced that Reliance Jio will file its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Friday, June 19.

The announcement comes after years of speculation around the listing of Jio, which has emerged as one of the key growth engines for the Reliance Group since its launch in 2016.

Lets take a look at the key details every investor need to know –

Jio IPO process formally begins

Addressing shareholders, Ambani said the board of Jio Platforms has approved the DRHP and the document will be submitted to the market regulator SEBI. He described the development as an important milestone not only for the company but also for its shareholders.

“This is a deeply emotional moment for me, for the entire Reliance Family, and millions of its shareholders. The relationship Reliance shares with its shareholders is a deep and sacred relationship founded on pride, trust, respect, and shared growth,” Ambani said during his AGM address.

The filing of the DRHP is the first major regulatory step in the IPO process and will provide investors with details about the company’s business, financial performance, risks and future plans.

A decade after disrupting India’s telecom sector

The IPO announcement comes as Jio completes 10 years of operations. Over the last decade, the company has transformed India’s telecom landscape through affordable data services and rapid expansion of its digital ecosystem.

Ambani said the proposed listing would showcase India’s ability to build technology-driven businesses with global scale and capabilities.

“I assure you, and all prospective new investors, that a brighter future awaits Jio,” he added.

Financial performance remains in focus

As investors await more details through the DRHP, Jio’s recent financial performance remains a key area of interest.

For the quarter ended March 2026, the company reported revenue of Rs 33,381 crore, reflecting a sequential growth of 1.9%. Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation (EBITDA) rose to Rs 18,771 crore from Rs 18,408 crore in the previous quarter.

The company’s EBITDA margin remained steady at 56.2%.

Meanwhile, Average Revenue Per User (ARPU), a key metric for telecom companies, stood at Rs 214 during the quarter. The figure was largely unchanged from the previous quarter but remained higher than the level reported a year ago.