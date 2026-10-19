Jio IPO GMP: Three days from now, the doors open on what could be the biggest share sale India has ever seen. Before the rush begins, one number is getting plenty of attention in market circles, and it is worth understanding alongside the fine print.

Jio IPO: What the grey market is saying

The grey market is an informal space where IPO shares trade before they officially list.

On Monday morning, the premium for Jio Platforms shares stood between Rs 245-249. Add the higher figure to the top price of Rs 1,119, and you get Rs 1,368, which points to a possible listing gain of roughly 22%.

However, it is important to note that the grey market is unofficial, unregulated, and can swing sharply within hours.

Jio IPO at a glance

The company is raising about Rs 30,213 crore, entirely through new shares, so the money goes into the business rather than to existing owners.

That would put it ahead of Hyundai Motor India’s Rs 27,800 crore offering from October 2024.

The price band of Jio IPO is Rs 1,065-1,119, and small investors must buy at least one lot of 12 shares, which means a minimum outlay of Rs 13,428.

Bidding runs from October 21 to October 23, allotment is expected on October 26, and shares are likely to list on October 28.

Jio IPO: Key risks investors need to watch

Some of the key risks investors need to watch ahead of the mega issues include –

1. A business that depends on permission

As per the DRDHP filling, Jio’s main operating arm runs on government licences and radio spectrum, the invisible airwaves that carry calls and data.

The offer document warns that delays in renewing licences, or failure to win spectrum in future auctions, could hurt operations badly. Rules can also shift. If the government changes how revenue is calculated for licence fees, the company could end up owing more. Newer privacy laws add another layer of compliance work.

2. Network disruptions and technology upgrades

Phone networks look seamless until something breaks. Cut fibre cables, equipment faults, power cuts, or cyclones can interrupt service, annoy customers, and invite penalties. Staying current is also expensive, since upgrading from 4G to 5G and beyond demands steady spending.

The company also notes that satellite broadband could become a rival if others adopt it faster. Its use of artificial intelligence to run networks carries risks too, such as mistakes in the models or biased outputs.

3. Leaning on outsiders and the parent

Jio buys core equipment from a small group of vendors, some overseas, which exposes it to currency swings, political tensions, and export curbs. It also rents towers and fibre from third parties. Expansion into new digital areas and foreign markets means entering ground where it has little track record.

The “Jio” name itself belongs to Reliance Industries and is shared with sister businesses. If one of them stumbles publicly, the brand’s image can suffer, and the company cannot control that. Important services such as distribution, customer verification, and data centres run through long-term agreements with Reliance entities, so any disruption there could affect earnings.

Reliance holds 66.43% before the IPO and will keep firm control afterwards, which can create conflicts between its interests and those of smaller shareholders.

4. Debt, court cases and a first-day unknown

Running a telecom giant takes enormous, ongoing spending. If the company cannot meet its loan conditions or raise money on fair terms, growth plans could slow. The company, its promoter, and its directors face various legal and tax proceedings. Disputed claims not yet accepted as liabilities add up to Rs 15,021 million as of March 31, 2026, and an unfavourable outcome could strain cash flow.

Finally, because this is the first public sale, no trading history exists. Once listed, the price may move with quarterly results, the wider economy, or plain market mood.

Disclaimer: This article provides factual analysis only and is not, and should not be construed as, an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor.