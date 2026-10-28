Jio Platforms, India’s biggest ever public offer, is set to list on exchanges at 10 am on Wednesday, October 28. The initial public offering recorded an overwhelming response from investors as the issue got fully booked within 100 minutes, and ended with an overall subscription of 22.19 times.

Jio IPO GMP at Rs 255, signals 22.79% listing gain

The grey market premium (GMP) for Jio Platforms’ IPO stands at Rs 255, indicating an estimated listing price of Rs 1,374 per share. This translates into a potential gain of 22.70% over the upper price band. However, GMP is unofficial and can fluctuate sharply. It does not guarantee listing gains.

Mega issues in India have not had the best luck on listing days. Hyundai Motor India, Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), and Paytm had listed at discounts while only two major issues had debuted with gains, LG Electronics India and the National Stock Exchange.

How top 5 Indian IPOs fared on listing day

Here is a look at the top IPOs in India and how they fared on the listing day.

#1 Hyundai Motor India

The Indian arm of South Korean automobile giant Hyundai Motor Co, went public in October 2024. The issue had raised Rs 27,870 crore through its public offer, and was entirely an offer for sale. Its parent Hyundai Motor had sold a 17.5% stake in the OFS.

The Hyundai Motor India share price had listed at a discount and closed over 7% lower on debut.

#2 National Stock Exchange

India’s leading stock exchange NSE launched its public offer last month. The issue was solely an OFS by its existing shareholders. The issue size was Rs 22,569 crore.

The stock listed at Rs 1,800 on the BSE on September 24, with marginal listing gains of 0.84% from its issue price of Rs 1,785.

#3 Life Insurance Corporation of India

India’s largest insurer had launched its IPO in May 2022. The issue was an OFS by the government, which had sold a 3.5% stake in LIC. The issue size was Rs 21,000 crore.

The shares, however, had plunged around 8% on their debut.

#4 Paytm

The digital payments company Paytm, which operates under One97 Communications, had raised Rs 18,300 crore through its IPO. The offer was a mix of fresh issue and OFS.

Paytm’s share had listed at a discount of around 9% in November 2021, and had closed around 27% lower on their debut.

#5 LG Electronics India

The Rs 11,607 crore issue was subscribed 54 times, and had opened about 50% higher on the BSE at Rs 1,715, against its issue price of Rs 1,140. The LG Electronics India share price had ended the listing day Rs 1,689.4, up around 48%.

Jio listing price in focus

Most analysts are expecting the Jio Platforms share price to hold around the Rs 1,300 mark. It would be interesting to see how the shares close after the listing and what premium at which it lists.

Disclaimer: This article provides factual analysis only and is not, and should not be construed as, an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor.