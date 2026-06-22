When most investors think about Jio Platforms, the first name that comes to mind is Reliance Industries and its chairman, Mukesh Ambani. That is hardly surprising. Reliance remains the controlling shareholder and the driving force behind one of India’s largest digital businesses.

However, as Jio Platforms moves closer to its much-anticipated IPO after filing its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with the market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), the shareholding pattern of the company is also something interesting to watch.

Key tech giants holding stake in Jio Platform

Behind Reliance sits a group of some of the world’s biggest technology companies, sovereign wealth funds and private equity investors. In fact, Jio’s ownership structure reads like a list of global financial and technology heavyweights that quietly placed a long-term bet on India’s digital growth story several years ago.

So, who exactly owns a piece of Jio besides Reliance? Let’s take a look –

Reliance remains firmly in control

It is important to understand that although there are several high-profile global investors, Reliance Industries continues to hold a dominant position in Jio Platforms.

As per the DRHP, Reliance owns 66.43% of Jio Platforms. This shows a clear control of Reliance over the company. The remaining stake is spread across a diverse group of international investors who entered Jio during its fundraising exercise in 2020.

That fundraising round helped Jio raise more than Rs 1.52 lakh crore. Moreover, it also brought several global names onto its cap table.

Jio Platforms shareholding snapshot

Shareholder Stake (%) Reliance Industries 66.43 Meta Platforms 9.98 Google International 7.73 KKR 2.31 Public Investment Fund (Saudi Arabia) 2.31 Silver Lake 1.88 Mubadala 1.85 General Atlantic 1.34 Abu Dhabi Investment Authority 1.16 TPG Capital 0.93

Meta and Google are among Jio’s largest minority shareholders

The two biggest non-Reliance investors are none other than Meta and Google.

Meta, through Jaadhu Holdings LLC, owns 9.98% of Jio Platforms. The investment was one of the largest foreign investments into an Indian technology company at the time.

The partnership extends beyond ownership. Over the years, Jio and Meta have worked together on digital commerce initiatives, enterprise solutions and services built around WhatsApp’s vast user base in India.

Google is another major shareholder with a 7.73% stake. The relationship between the two companies goes beyond financial investment as well.

One of the most visible outcomes of this partnership was the launch of JioPhone Next, a smartphone developed jointly by Jio and Google using an Android-based operating system tailored for Indian users.

Middle East sovereign funds have made a significant bet

Another key feature to watch of Jio’s ownership structure is the presence of some of the world’s largest sovereign wealth funds.

Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) owns 2.31% of the company. Abu Dhabi-based Mubadala holds 1.85%, while the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) owns approximately 1.16%.

Key sovereign wealth fund investors

Investor Stake (%) Public Investment Fund (Saudi Arabia) 2.31 Mubadala 1.85 Abu Dhabi Investment Authority 1.16

Private equity giants also hold meaningful stakes

Several global private equity firms that specialise in technology and growth investments also own a part of Jio Platforms.

KKR holds 2.31%, making it one of the largest financial investors in the company. Silver Lake owns 1.88%, while General Atlantic and TPG Capital hold 1.34% and 0.93% respectively.

Global chipmakers are on the shareholder list

Jio’s investor roster is not limited to technology platforms and financial investors.

Global semiconductor companies such as Intel Capital and Qualcomm also invested in the business.

Why this ownership structure matters

For investors tracking the upcoming Jio IPO, the shareholding pattern offers an interesting insight into how the company has evolved over the years.

While Reliance remains firmly in charge, Jio today is backed by a mix of global technology leaders, sovereign wealth funds and institutional investors.

Disclaimer: This commentary provides an informational overview of Jio Platforms’ shareholding structure based on its regulatory DRHP filing and does not constitute a formal investment recommendation or solicitation to subscribe to the upcoming IPO. Capital market investments carry inherent risks, and readers should consult a SEBI-registered financial advisor before making any investment decisions. This disclaimer has been generated using AI to support user well-being and responsible content consumption.