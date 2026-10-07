India’s biggest telecom listing is close. Jio Platforms (JPL) is preparing its initial public offering (IPO), the first time it will sell shares to the public. What price tag will it carry? And what does it mean for Bharti Airtel- its closest listed competition and the parent firm, Reliance Industries (RIL)?

As per the Motilal Oswal report, Bloomberg has reported that Jio Platforms is seeking an equity valuation of around Rs 11 lakh crore ($114 billion) for its impending initial public offering (IPO). Motilal Oswal says this is broadly in line with its own valuation of Rs 11.2 lakh crore.

But the IPO is not just about Jio. Its listing could have a wider impact on Bharti Airtel and Reliance Industries. So, what should investors watch?

Jio Platform IPO valuation will set the tone

The domestic brokerage house Motilal Oswal in its report noted that the proposed valuation of Rs 11 lakh crore translates into nearly 12 times FY28 estimated enterprise value to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EV/EBITDA).

That is around a 17% premium to the implied valuation multiple of Bharti Airtel’s India business, excluding its holdings in Indus Towers, Airtel Africa and Hexacom.

“JPL IPO at Rs 11 trillion can potentially act as re-rating catalyst for Bharti,” the report noted.

The brokerage believes Bharti deserves a similar valuation multiple because of its stronger free cash flow generation and higher return on capital employed.

What happens to Reliance after Jio listing

The Jio IPO could also change how investors value RIL. The company currently owns around 66.4% of JPL.

After the listing, investors could apply a holding-company discount to this stake. However, Motilal Oswal believes the current RIL share price is already factoring in an 18–36% discount.

There is another angle. Once Jio becomes separately listed, investors will have a direct route to its digital business.

Yet RIL will still have its retail, energy and other businesses. The brokerage expects potential earnings upgrades from refining and petrochemicals, along with a recovery in retail growth and profitability.

Will the Jio IPO trigger tariff hikes?

This could be one of the biggest triggers for telecom stocks. According to the brokerage report, the delay in tariff hikes has been a key factor. Bharti is down 15% year-to-date, while RIL is down 23%, compared with a 13% decline in the Nifty 50.

Motilal Oswal expects a smartphone tariff hike of around 15% in December 2026.

“The delay in implementing a tariff hike (vs. initial expectation of Dec’25) has been a key reason for the muted stock performance of Bharti (-15% YTD) and RIL (-23%) vs. Nifty-50 (-13%), in our view,” Motilal Oswal report said.

Could Jio’s listing change telecom stock allocations?

The arrival of another large listed telecom company could make investors rethink their sector allocations.

But the brokerage believes concerns about Bharti losing significant institutional money to Jio are exaggerated. One reason is JPL’s expected initial free float of only around 3%.

At the same time, Bharti has exposure beyond its core wireless business, including Indus Towers, Airtel Africa, data centres and financial services.

What happens to earnings after the Jio Platforms IPO?

As per the brokerage report, the combination of a Jio listing and an expected Vodafone Idea fundraise could strengthen the case for a tariff increase.

The brokerage report added, “After the JPL IPO and Vi’s impending fundraise, we believe the case for a tariff hike is stronger and build in a smartphone tariff hike of ~15% in Dec’26, which should provide visibility on delivering ~15% EBITDA CAGR over FY26-29E.”

Motilal Oswal remains constructive on Bharti, Bharti Hexacom (BHL) and RIL, while retaining a Neutral view on Indus Towers, Tata Communications and Vodafone Idea.

“We continue to prefer Bharti (improved FCF, deleveraging, continued premiumisation), BHL (pure-play exposure to high-growth wireless and HBB businesses, lower capital allocation risks vs. Bharti), and RIL (closer to bear case valuations, likely higher O2C earnings in the near term),” the brokerage report added.

Disclaimer: This article is based on research reports from one or more brokerage firms and is for informational purposes only. The views, target prices, and recommendations expressed are those of the respective brokerage firms and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express. This should not be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor before making any investment decisions.