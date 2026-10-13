Market murmurs indicate the proposed initial public offering of Reliance Industries’s Jio Platforms is around the corner. Investors are gearing up for a Rs 30,000 crore IPO, another bumper offer soon after NSE.

The offer could have a potential valuation of around Rs 11 lakh crore. As a retail investor, there are two special categories to keep an eye out for–retail individual portion and RIL shareholders.

Another important factor is to know what to avoid in such an enormous offer. Financialexpress.com spoke to a few experts who said to steer clear of listing gains, among other factors. Here are a few other things a retail investor should consider before applying.

Don’t aim for listing gains

Market expert Arun Kejriwal said “investing is not for listing gains.” There should be a reasonable holding period to make any kind of money. “If you are playing only the listing gain game, you might as well buy the issue after it lists. It’s (the listing) not going to be some 20-25% higher than the issue price. So you can easily wait. Why take the uncertainty of the IPO subscription and listing,” Kejriwal added.

A large IPO like this usually attracts a huge number of investors. “So…once the company gets listed, there are high chances of supply absorption by the institutional investors. So that could kind of limit the listing gains,” said Sneha Poddar, VP-Research, Wealth Management at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Study the business before applying

Any investor, not just retail, should know where they are putting money in. A thorough read about the company, about its valuations, and the potential of the sector are deemed important.

Motilal’s Poddar said understanding the business model is extremely important. “…one should look at the fundamentals, how the company is doing, where is it positioned in terms of the entire industry. And, how is the potential of that sector, whether it’s highly regulated, not regulated,” Poddar said. She added that doing a peer analysis is also important.

Don’t go for the brand

Poddar said retail investors should not get swayed by the name of the brand, be it Jio or Reliance. The more important factor is to know the valuation multiples. Retail investors should consider the fundamental factors and not just the “parentage name” which does not guarantee success.

Market appetite

Another factor to consider is the market’s appetite for the issue. “…given the size the Jio issue has. The chances for oversubscription would be comparatively less, than a smaller size (issue). That is one factor which one should consider because the appetite will be there to absorb almost all the investors, given the size (of the issue).”

Jio IPO: Retail investors need to be alert

Retail investors should not blindly go for the issue just on the basis of a name or a brand. They should read about the company, the sector, competition among peers, and other things before applying for the IPO.

Experts say applying only for listing gains would not be wise, and such an issue should be held for a longer period.