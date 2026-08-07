The primary market is gearing up for one of its busiest stretches this month. Between August 10-15, investors will have their hands full tracking five mainboard companies opening their books, three small and medium enterprise issues (SME) inviting bids.

That is not all. Eight companies are also lined up for stock market listings during the week. So, this makes the IPO calendar a mix of new subscriptions, ongoing issues, allotments and debut sessions.

For anyone who tracks the IPO space, this is the kind of week where missing a subscription window could mean missing out on an allotment altogether.

5 mainboard IPOs opening next week

The mainboard segment will see Molbio Diagnostics and Dhoot Transmission open on August 10, followed by Milky Mist Dairy Food on August 11. Shiprocket and Behari Lal Engineering will open on August 12.

Company Issue Size Price Band (Rs ) Bidding Dates BRLM Registrar Molbio Diagnostics Rs 939.70 cr 768–807 Aug 10–12 Kotak Mahindra Capital Kfin Technologies Dhoot Transmission Rs 3,066.89 cr 829–871 Aug 10–12 Axis Capital Kfin Technologies Milky Mist Dairy Food Rs 1,553.00 cr 133–140 Aug 11–13 JM Financial Kfin Technologies Shiprocket Rs 1,617.48 cr 92–97 Aug 12–14 Axis Capital Kfin Technologies Behari Lal Engineering Rs 301.62 cr 271–285 Aug 12–14 Emkay Global Financial Services MUFG Intime Ind

Dhoot Transmission: The biggest mainboard issue of the week

Dhoot Transmission will raise Rs 3,066.89 crore through a combination of a Rs 1,400 crore fresh issue and an offer for sale of Rs 1,666.89 crore.

The IPO will be priced between Rs 829-871 per share. Retail investors can bid for a minimum of 17 shares, requiring Rs 14,807 at the upper price band.

Axis Capital is the book-running lead manager, while KFin Technologies is the registrar.

Milky Mist Dairy Food: Fresh issue dominates

Milky Mist Dairy Food will open on August 11 with a Rs 1,553 crore issue. The fresh issue accounts for Rs 1,428 crore, while the offer for sale is worth Rs 125 crore.

The price band has been fixed at Rs 133-140 per share. The minimum lot is 107 shares, taking the retail investment to Rs 14,980 at the upper end.

JM Financial is the book-running lead manager and KFin Technologies is the registrar.

Molbio Diagnostics: Rs 940 crore issue

Molbio Diagnostics will have a Rs 939.70 crore IPO, comprising a Rs 200 crore fresh issue and an OFS of Rs 739.70 crore.

Its price band is Rs 768-807 per share, with a lot size of 18 shares. The minimum retail investment is Rs 14,526.

Kotak Mahindra Capital is the book-running lead manager and KFin Technologies is the registrar.

Shiprocket: A Rs 1,617.48 crore public offering

Shiprocket’s Rs 1,617.48 crore IPO will open on August 12. The price band is Rs 92-97, with a lot size of 154 shares. Axis Capital is the lead manager and KFin Technologies is the registrar.

Behari Lal Engineering: Rs 301.62 crore issue

Behari Lal Engineering will also open on August 12. Its Rs 301.62 crore issue has a price band of Rs 271-285 and a lot size of 52 shares. Emkay Global Financial Services is the lead manager and MUFG Intime India is the registrar.

3 SME IPOs investors will track

The SME segment will add three more issues to the calendar.

Fascinate Textiles will open from August 11 to August 13 with a Rs 66.98 crore issue and a price band of Rs 148-156. The IPO will list on NSE SME.

Sham Foam will also open from August 11 to August 13. It is a Rs 40.48 crore fixed-price issue at Rs 130 per share and will list on BSE SME.

Pramodini Medicare will open on August 12 and close on August 14. Its Rs 69.04 crore IPO has a price band of Rs 110-118 and will list on NSE SME.

8 IPO listings to watch

The week will also bring eight market debuts.

Anawil Wire & Engineering kicks things off on August 10, followed through the week by Aegeus Technologies, Ardee Industries, G.V. Electricals, LAPL Automotive, Optimystix Entertainment, LEAP India and Technocraft Ventures, with the last of these debuting on August 14. Here’s the complete list –

Company Exchange Listing Date Anawil Wire & Engineering NSE SME Aug 10 Aegeus Technologies BSE SME Aug 11 Ardee Industries Mainboard Aug 12 G.V. Electricals BSE SME Aug 12 LAPL Automotive BSE SME Aug 13 Optimystix Entertainment NSE SME Aug 14 LEAP India Mainboard Aug 14 Technocraft Ventures Mainboard Aug 14

With bidding windows, allotments and listings all overlapping across the week, investors tracking multiple issues will need to keep a close eye on the calendar to avoid clashing subscription deadlines.

Disclaimer: The stock market targets, IPO details, and pricing information mentioned in this article are provided solely for informational and news reporting purposes and do not constitute financial advice or an offer or solicitation to subscribe to securities. SME IPOs carry higher volatility and risk profiles, suitable primarily for informed and sophisticated investors. Equity investments and IPO subscriptions involve significant market risks, and prospective investors should thoroughly review the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) and consult a SEBI-registered financial advisor before making any investment decisions. This disclaimer has been generated using AI to support user well-being and responsible content consumption.