Innovision IPO opened today, March 10 and closed on March 12. The company wants to raise Rs 322.84 crores via a combination of 0.47 crore fresh shares, aggregating to Rs 255 crores and an offer for sale of 0.12 crore shares, aggregating to Rs 67.84 crores. The company has set the IPO price band between Rs 521 and Rs 548 per equity share.

Innovision IPO: GMP

The company was fetching a nil grey market premium. This translates to the fact that the grey market demand for the stocks is not there.

However, GMP is not a correct measure to check listing gains, but a lot of investors keep track of it.

Innovision IPO: Allotment and listing

The allotment for the IPO shares is expected to be finalised on March 13, while the listing on the bourses, BSE and NSE, is likely to be on March 17, as per the tentative schedule.

Innovision IPO: Lot size

A retail application can bid for a minimum of 27 shares in a single lot, amounting to Rs 14,796. The lot size investment for a small NII is 14 lots of 378 shares, totalling Rs 2 lakh, and for a big NII, it is 68 lots of 1,836 shares, aggregating to Rs 10 lakh.

Innovision IPO: Book runner and registrar

Emkay Global Financial Services is the book-running lead manager of the IPO, and KFIN Technologies is the registrar of the issue.

About Innovision

Innovision provides manpower services, toll plaza management, and skill development training to clients across India. The company has 35 offices, including registered and corporate offices, across India. As of Jan 15, 2026, Innovision Limited operates in 23 states and 5 union territories of India.

Incorporated in 2007, Manpower Services comprises 3 operational segments as follows: Manned Private Security Services, Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Services and Manpower Sourcing and Payroll.