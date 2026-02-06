InCred Holdings has received approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for its proposed initial public offering (IPO). The company, part of InCred Group and fully held by InCred Financial Services, is a Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC).

The company had filed a Draft Red Herring (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board in November 2025. Upon receiving IPO approval, it will proceed with the next steps to launch the IPO, subject to market conditions and other approvals.

Incred Holdings’ key details, such as IPO dates, price bands, and lot sizes, have yet to be announced.

Incred Holdings business

Incred Holdings’ main business verticals include lending in the personal, education, and SME sectors. InCred Group operates through three core businesses: InCred Finance, its lending-focused NBFC; InCred Capital, an integrated institutional platform; and InCred Money, the group’s retail wealth-tech investment distribution arm.

Incred Holdings company uses technology and analytics to streamline finance and enhance customer experiences. The company expanded its services by merging with KKR India Financial Services and has recently entered areas such as retail broking and gold loans.

Incred Holdings parent company business

Incred Holdings’ parent company InCred Finance has disbursed loans worth over Rs 25,000 crore,to its over 4 lakh customers through a network.

The holding firm has about Rs 12,585 crore assets under management (AUM as of FY25.