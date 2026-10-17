Hunger Pangs Ltd, the company behind Burma Burma Restaurant & Tea Room, is turning to the public markets to fund new outlets as it looks to expand. The company filed draft IPO papers with SEBI on Friday, proposing to raise up to Rs 150 crore through a fresh issue of equity shares.

The proceeds will fund new restaurants and general corporate purposes.

Sales growth outpaces EBITDA

The fundraising plan follows a 46.56% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 155.50 crore in FY26, from Rs 106.10 crore a year earlier. EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) rose to Rs 25.68 crore from Rs 21.35 crore over the same period.

Hunger Pangs operated 22 restaurants, one delivery kitchen and three warehouses across nine cities as of July 31, 2026. The Burmese cuisine chain’s outlets are located in premium malls, high streets and corporate parks.

Push beyond dine-in

Alongside restaurant expansion, the company plans to explore new brands and cuisines and strengthen its delivery and direct-to-consumer businesses.

Delivery contributed 10.76% of revenue from operations in FY26. The company also runs the Burma Burma Shop platform and intends to widen its product range, including ready-to-eat and packaged foods.

Existing shareholders to sell shares

The IPO also includes an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 2.79 crore shares, according to the draft red herring prospectus, news agency PTI reported.

Selling shareholders include promoters Ankit Virendra Gupta and Chirag Narendra Chhajer, promoter group entity Bbigplas Poly Pvt Ltd, and investors Negen Tech Opportunities Angel Fund, Venture Catalysts Angel Growth Fund and LV Angel Fund.

Unlike the fresh issue, the OFS will transfer existing shares to investors, with the proceeds going to the selling shareholders.

Pantomath Capital Advisors is the sole book-running lead manager to the proposed issue.