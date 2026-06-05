Hexagon Nutrition has launched its IPO today, June 05, to raise Rs 138.87 crores. The issue is entirely an offer for sale of 3.09 crore shares, which means the raised funds will go into the pockets of promoters and other selling shareholders. The IPO price band is between Rs 42 and Rs 45 per equity share. The issue closes on June 09.

Hexagon Nutrition IPO: Allotment and listing

The allotment for the Hexagon Nutrition IPO is expected to be finalised on June 10. The IPO is likely to list on the bourses, NSE and BSE, on June 12, as per the tentative schedule.

Hexagon Nutrition IPO: Financials

The company reported a net profit of Rs 27.03 in the third quarter of FY26. It has reported a profit after tax of Rs 24.38 in FY25, higher than Rs 12.21 crore posted in FY24 and Rs 5.82 in FY23.

Its revenue from operational activities stood at Rs 275.57 crore in Q3FY26. The company posted a revenue of Rs 331.29 in FY25, Rs 304.62 in FY24, and Rs 281.65 in FY23.

The company’s Return on Equity (RoE) at 10.47% for FY25 and debt-to-equity ratio stood at 2.83 for the same time period.



Q3FY26 FY25 FY24 FY23 Net profit 27.03 24.38 12.21 5.82 Revenue 275.57 331.29 304.62 281.65

Hexagon Nutrition IPO: Lot size

A retail investor’s application needs to be for at least one lot that contains 333 shares, amounting to Rs 14,985. The lot size investment for a small Non-Institutional Investor (NII) is 14 lots of 4,662 shares, totalling Rs 2.09 lakh, and for a big NII, it is 67 lots (22,311 shares), aggregating to Rs 10.03 lakh.

Hexagon Nutrition IPO: Book runner and registrar

Cumulative Capital is the book-running lead manager for the IPO, and KFIN Technologies is the registrar of the issue.

About the company

Hexagon Nutrition is a research-driven nutrition company. It is in the business of developing and manufacturing products across micronutrient premixes, branded wellness and clinical nutrition, therapeutic formulations, and ready-to-use foods.

Incorporated in 1993, the company operates three manufacturing facilities in India, located at Nashik (Maharashtra), Chennai (Tamil Nadu), and Thoothukudi (Tamil Nadu), along with an international unit in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

Hexagon Nutrition has a PAN-India omnichannel distribution network covering retail pharmacies, hospital networks, e-commerce platforms, online pharmacies, and its own branded websites, including Pentasure, Obesigo, Pediagold, and Nutrone.