If you have placed a bid for the Hexagon Nutrition IPO, which opened on June 5, 2026 and closed on June 9, 2026, your wait is nearly over. The allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on June 10, 2026, while the listing is scheduled for June 12, 2026.

The price band for the IPO was set at Rs 42 to Rs 45 per share.

Here’s a quick guide to check your IPO allotment status online.

How to check IPO allotment status

Via BSE Website

Go to the BSE IPO allotment status page.

Select ‘Equity’ as the issue type.

From the dropdown, choose ‘Hexagon Nutrition’.

Enter your application number or PAN.

Complete the captcha by ticking ‘I’m not a robot’ and click on Search.

Via NSE Website

Visit the NSE IPO application tracking page.

Then, click on ‘Equity and SME IPO Bid Details’.

Select ‘Hexagon Nutrition’ from the list.

Provide the details such as your application number and PAN.

Submit to view your allotment status.

Via the Registrar’s Website

Go to the official site of the registrar KFIN Technologies.

Select ‘Hexagon Nutrition’ from the dropdown.

Choose any of the following: PAN, Application Number, DP ID/Client ID, or Bank Account Number.

Fill in the necessary details and press Search to check your status.

Subscription snapshot

The Hexagon Nutrition by the end of the bidding window, the overall subscription stood at 53.68 times.

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): 19.77 times

Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs): 161.49 times

Retail Investors: 26.85 times

Grey Market

The grey market premium (GMP) for Hexagon Nutrition is currently around Rs 4, suggesting a likely listing price of Rs 49. This translates to a potential gain of around 8.89% from the upper end of the price band. However, GMP is unofficial and may not always reflect actual listing performance.

IPO details

The public issue of Hexagon Nutrition was open for subscription from June 5 to June 9, with the company aiming to raise Rs 138.87 crore through the initial public offering.

The issue is being managed by Cumulative Capital, while Kfin Technologies is acting as the registrar. Once the allotment process is completed, the shares are scheduled to be listed on NSE, BSE on June 12.