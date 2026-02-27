Gaudium IVF & Women Health entered the stock market today, February 27, with its shares listing at Rs 83 per share on both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The company, which provides In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) and related fertility treatments, had completed its initial public offering (IPO) process earlier this week.

The listing marks the final step in the IPO journey that began when the public issue opened for subscription on February 20 and closed on February 24. The allotment of shares was finalised on February 25.

What the exchange said

Ahead of listing, the BSE issued a notice confirming that the equity shares of Gaudium IVF & Women Health Limited would be admitted to dealings in the ‘T’ Group of Securities effective February 27, 2026. The exchange also clarified that the stock would be part of the Special Pre-open Session (SPOS) on listing day. Trading in the shares became available from 10:00 AM onwards.

A Special Pre-open Session is conducted to discover the opening price of newly listed stocks before regular market trading begins.

Grey market trend muted debut

Before listing, many investors were closely tracking the grey market premium (GMP) to gauge possible listing gains. The grey market is an unofficial market where IPO shares trade before they are formally listed on stock exchanges.

As per data from websites tracking grey market trends, Gaudium IVF IPO GMP today stood at Rs 0 per share ahead of the listing. This indicated that the shares were neither trading at a premium nor at a discount to the issue price in the unofficial market.

IPO details and fund raise

Gaudium IVF & Women Health had fixed its IPO price band at Rs 75-79 per share. Through the public issue, the company raised Rs 165 crore. The offering consisted of a fresh issue of 1.14 crore equity shares worth Rs 90 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 94.93 lakh shares amounting to Rs 75 crore.

Subscription response from investors

The IPO saw moderate overall demand from investors. According to exchange data, the issue was subscribed 7.27 times in total. The Retail Individual Investors (RII) category was subscribed 7.60 times, showing steady participation from small investors. The Non-Institutional Investors (NII) segment saw stronger demand, with subscriptions reaching 14.05 times.

Meanwhile, the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) portion was subscribed 1.62 times.

Sarthi Capital Advisors acted as the book running lead manager for the IPO, while Bigshare Services served as the registrar.