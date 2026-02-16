Fractal Analytics Share Price, IPO Listing, GMP Highlights: Fractal Analytics made its stock market debut today, February 16 with a soft opening on the NSE, where the shares were listed at Rs 876, lower than the IPO price of Rs 900. This means the stock started at a discount of around 2.7%. Meanwhile, on the BSE, the shares were listed at Rs 900, the same as the issue price.

Fractal Analytics IPO Key Details Price Band Rs 857-900 each IPO Date December 9-11 GMP -1.11% IPO Allotment date February 12 Listing date February 16

Ahead of its listing, let’s take a look at the subscription numbers, GMP and other key details of the issue –

Fractal Analytics IPO: GMP – What the numbers indicate

The grey market premium (GMP) currently stands at negative Rs 10. Based on the upper price band of Rs 900, this implies an estimated listing price of around Rs 890. This indicates a potential 1.11% discount.

In the grey market, the premium for Fractal Analytics shares slipped to negative from a high of Rs 180 and a low of negative Rs 10 in the past trading session.

However, it is important to note that GMP is not an official listing price and may fluctuate based on the market sentiment.

Fractal Analytics IPO: How the IPO was received

The IPO opened for bidding from February 9 to 11, with allotment finalised on February 12.

By the end of the three-day window, the issue was subscribed 2.66 times overall. Institutional investors subscribed their portion over four times. Non-institutional investors and retail buyers participated more cautiously, with their segments just about fully subscribed.

The company fixed the price band between Rs 857-900 per share, with a minimum lot size of 16 shares.

Live Updates

Fractal Analytics Share Price, IPO Listing Highlights: Check here Coverage on Fractal Analytics IPO Listing, GMP, Share Price, Price Band, Review