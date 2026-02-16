Fractal Analytics Share Price, IPO Listing, GMP Highlights: Fractal Analytics made its stock market debut today, February 16 with a soft opening on the NSE, where the shares were listed at Rs 876, lower than the IPO price of Rs 900. This means the stock started at a discount of around 2.7%. Meanwhile, on the BSE, the shares were listed at Rs 900, the same as the issue price.
|Fractal Analytics IPO
|Key Details
|Price Band
|Rs 857-900 each
|IPO Date
|December 9-11
|GMP
|-1.11%
|IPO Allotment date
|February 12
|Listing date
|February 16
Ahead of its listing, let’s take a look at the subscription numbers, GMP and other key details of the issue –
Fractal Analytics IPO: GMP – What the numbers indicate
The grey market premium (GMP) currently stands at negative Rs 10. Based on the upper price band of Rs 900, this implies an estimated listing price of around Rs 890. This indicates a potential 1.11% discount.
In the grey market, the premium for Fractal Analytics shares slipped to negative from a high of Rs 180 and a low of negative Rs 10 in the past trading session.
However, it is important to note that GMP is not an official listing price and may fluctuate based on the market sentiment.
Fractal Analytics IPO: How the IPO was received
The IPO opened for bidding from February 9 to 11, with allotment finalised on February 12.
By the end of the three-day window, the issue was subscribed 2.66 times overall. Institutional investors subscribed their portion over four times. Non-institutional investors and retail buyers participated more cautiously, with their segments just about fully subscribed.
The company fixed the price band between Rs 857-900 per share, with a minimum lot size of 16 shares.
Fractal Analytics Share Price, IPO Listing, GMP Live: IPO timeline, key dates and stock performance on Day 1
The IPO process began with anchor investor bidding on February 6. Public subscription opened on February 9 and concluded on February 11. The allotment of shares was finalized on February 12, with refunds and demat credits processed shortly after. Listing took place today, February 16, completing the IPO schedule as per standard Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) norms.
Shares of Fractal Analytics ended today’s session lower. On the BSE, the stock closed at Rs 838.10, down Rs 61.90 or 6.88%. On the NSE, it settled at Rs 837.70, falling Rs 38.30 or 4.37% from its opening price.
Fractal Analytics Share Price, IPO Listing, GMP Live: Offer-for-Sale sellers
The OFS component involved existing shareholders selling stakes in the company. Key sellers included Quinag Bidco, TPG Fett Holdings, GLM Family Trust, and promoter family trusts. Money from this portion did not go to the company but to the selling shareholders, offering them a partial exit while retaining the company’s operational control.
Fractal Analytics Share Price, IPO Listing, GMP Live: Issue size and price band recap
The total IPO size was Rs 2,833.90 crore, comprising a fresh issue of Rs 1,023.50 crore and an offer-for-sale of Rs 1,810.40 crore by existing shareholders. The price band was fixed at Rs 857–900 per share. Retail investors could subscribe to a minimum lot of 16 shares, with multiples of 16 thereafter.
Fractal Analytics Share Price, IPO Listing, GMP Live: Business focus and global reach
Fractal Analytics works with large enterprises to analyse data and provide actionable insights. Its solutions include AI-powered analytics platforms and consulting services. The company operates internationally, with offices across India, the United States, and other locations. Its focus on both analytics services and intellectual property-based products helps it serve multiple industries globally.
Fractal Analytics Share Price, IPO Listing, GMP Live: Company background
Founded in 2000 by Srikanth Velamakanni and Pranay Agrawal, Fractal Analytics provides end-to-end artificial intelligence and analytics solutions to global companies. The firm supports better decision-making, customer engagement, and operational efficiency. Its clients span sectors such as consumer goods, retail, banking, financial services and insurance, healthcare, life sciences, technology, media, and telecommunications.
Fractal Analytics Share Price, IPO Listing, GMP Live: Fund utilisation from the fresh issue
Funds raised from the fresh issue were planned for Fractal Analytics’ growth initiatives. Major uses included repaying or prepaying borrowings of its US subsidiary, Fractal USA.
Other plans involved setting up new offices in India, investing in laptops and technology infrastructure, increasing research and development, marketing under the Fractal Alpha platform, and funding potential acquisitions and general corporate purposes.
Fractal Analytics Share Price, IPO Listing, GMP Live: Fractal Analytics listed today on BSE, NSE
Fractal Analytics, an artificial intelligence solutions provider, made its market debut on the mainboard today. The IPO, which opened for subscription on February 9 and closed on February 11, was keenly followed by investors and the grey market. Shares were officially listed on both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE on February 16.
Fractal Analytics Share Price, IPO Listing, GMP Live: Fractal analytics share performance
Shares of Fractal Analytics continued to trade lower after its market debut today. On the BSE, the stock traded at Rs 861.40, down Rs 38.60 or 4.29% . On the NSE, it opened at Rs 864, slipping 1.37% from the opening price and trading 4% below its IPO issue price.
Fractal Analytics Share Price, IPO Listing, GMP Live: Industry presence
The company serves industries such as banking, financial services, healthcare, consumer packaged goods, retail, technology, media, telecom, and insurance. It provides analytics solutions, risk assessment tools, personalization engines, and compliance-related AI services.
Industry diversification reduces dependence on a single sector but introduces exposure to varied regulatory environments.
Fractal Analytics Share Price, IPO Listing, GMP Live: Revenue mix
Nearly 97–98% of revenue is generated from analytics and AI services under the Fractal.ai division. A smaller share comes from licensing and subscription platforms such as Iqigai and Kalaido.ai. The company follows a long-term client engagement model rather than short-term project billing.
A large share of revenue comes from the Americas, contributing about 66.5% of total income in FY25. The company operates through 17 global offices, including locations in India, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Singapore.
This geographic mix ties performance closely to enterprise spending trends, particularly in the US market.
Under its product segment, the company offers platforms such as Cogentiq, Iqigai, and Kalaido.ai. These tools aim to support enterprise decision-making, risk monitoring, and data-driven strategies.
The product model follows a subscription approach, although revenues from this segment remain smaller compared to service operations. Scaling product revenues remains a strategic focus area.
Fractal Analytics Share Price, IPO Listing, GMP Live: Client concentration
Revenue is significantly dependent on a limited number of large clients. The top 10 clients contributed 53.8% of total FY25 revenue, while the top 20 accounted for nearly 70%. Key customers include multinational companies across sectors.
Any reduction in business from major clients could affect financial stability due to this concentration risk.
Fractal Analytics shares began trading on February 16 with a weak start on the NSE, opening at Rs 876 per share, which is about 2.67% below its issue price of Rs 900. On the BSE, the stock listed at Rs 900, matching its IPO price.
Fractal Analytics Share Price, IPO Listing, GMP Live: Risks and challenges
Key risks include high client concentration, heavy reliance on the US market, past profitability volatility, regulatory developments in AI, and cybersecurity concerns. The Fractal Alpha division reported losses in FY25.
Talent retention pressures and execution risks related to scaling product platforms could influence future performance.
Fractal Analytics Share Price, IPO Listing, GMP Live: Valuation and listing process
At the upper price band, the company targets a valuation of around Rs 14,450 crore. Shares were credited to demat accounts on February 13 and are set to list on February 16 on NSE and BSE. Investors can check allotment status through the registrar portal using PAN or DP ID details. Anchor lock-in provisions apply post-listing.
The company was founded by Srikanth Velamakanni and Pranay Agrawal. Existing shareholders diluted part of their holdings through the OFS. After the IPO, promoter shareholding reduced due to fresh share issuance. Leadership continues to manage the company’s AI-focused strategy, which has evolved since its inception in 2000.
Fractal Analytics Share Price, IPO Listing, GMP Live: Subscription and demand data
The IPO was subscribed 2.66 times overall. Qualified Institutional Buyers subscribed 4.18 times, indicating stronger institutional participation. The Non-Institutional Investor category was subscribed 1.06 times, while the retail portion saw 1.03 times subscription. The employee segment was subscribed 0.61 times.
Fractal Analytics Share Price, IPO Listing, GMP Live: Workforce and talent base
The company employs over 5,200 professionals across global locations. Its workforce includes specialists in artificial intelligence, data science, and engineering roles. Managing attrition and retaining skilled talent remain operational priorities.
Employee costs form a significant component of overall expenses, with cost efficiency playing a role in sustaining margins.
One of the big concerns ahead of Fractal Analytics listing is the ongoing AI concerns. The entire technology sector across the world is under pressure as a result of the ongoing AI worries and the implications for the Indian IT Services sector. Most importantly, Fractal Analytics has been in focus as a pure AI play and the listing price will be crucial in the current risk-off phase across the technology sector globally.
Fractal Analytics Share Price, IPO Listing, GMP Live: Financial performance
For FY25, operating revenue rose to Rs 2,765 crore from Rs 2,196 crore in FY24, a year-on-year growth of 25.9%. The company reported a net profit of Rs 220 crore after posting a loss in the previous year.
EBITDA margin stood at 14.13% and ROCE at 12.97%. In the first half of FY26, revenue reached Rs 1,559 crore, though profits declined slightly.
Fractal Analytics Share Price, IPO Listing, GMP Live: Business structure
The company operates through two primary segments — Fractal.ai and Fractal Alpha. Fractal.ai focuses on analytics and AI-driven services for enterprises, contributing the majority of revenue. Fractal Alpha develops intellectual property-led AI platforms with a subscription-based revenue model.
Fractal Analytics Share Price, IPO Listing, GMP Live: Utilisation of fresh issue proceeds
Funds raised through the fresh issue will be used for multiple operational purposes. These include repayment of certain borrowings at the US subsidiary, investment in technology infrastructure like laptops, development of a new office facility in India, expansion of AI product platforms, and inorganic growth opportunities.
A portion of the funds is also allocated for general corporate purposes.
Fractal Analytics Share Price, IPO Listing, GMP Live: Offer for sale details
A significant portion of the IPO comprised an offer for sale, allowing early investors such as private equity firms to dilute stakes. The company itself will not receive proceeds from the OFS component. This portion mainly provides liquidity to existing shareholders while increasing public shareholding.
Post-listing, promoter and investor stakes will adjust based on the fresh issue dilution.
Fractal Analytics Share Price, IPO Listing, GMP Live: Total issue size
The total issue size stood at Rs 2,833.90 crore. This included a fresh issue of Rs 1,023.50 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of Rs 1,810.40 crore. Through the OFS, existing investors reduced part of their holdings.
The face value of each share is Rs 10. The structure combines capital raising for growth and partial exits for shareholders.
Fractal Analytics Share Price, IPO Listing, GMP Live: Price band and lot size
The IPO was priced in a band of Rs 857-900 per share, with the final price discovered within this range. Investors were required to bid for a minimum of 16 shares per lot. At the upper band of Rs 900, retail investors needed to invest around Rs 14,400 for one lot. Additional bids had to be made in multiples of the lot size.
Fractal Analytics Share Price, IPO Listing, GMP Live: IPO timeline
The public issue opened on February 9, 2026, and closed on February 11, 2026, at 5 PM. The basis of allotment was finalised on February 12, followed by refunds and credit of shares to demat accounts on February 13.
The stock is scheduled to list today, February 16. Anchor investor lock-in periods will end on March 14 and May 13, as per SEBI regulations for mainboard IPOs.