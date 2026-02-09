Fractal Analytics IPO GMP Subscription Highlights: The pure-play enterprise Data, Analytics and AI (DAAI) company, Fractal Analytics, IPO will close bidding today, February 11. The company aims to raise Rs 2,833.90 crore through the IPO, and it is a mix of 1.14 crore fresh shares amounting to Rs 1,023.50 crore and an offer for sale of 2.01 crore shares totalling to Rs 1,810.40 crore.

Fractal Analytics IPO Key Details Price Band Rs 857-900 each IPO Date December 9-11 GMP 1.11% IPO Allotment date February 12 Listing date February 16

One of India’s key AI plays was opened for subscription on February 09. Investors can bid for the IPO between a price band of Rs 857 and Rs 900 per equity share.

Fractal Analytics: GMP

The GMP for the Fractal Analytics IPO is almost nil, indicating a loss of investor interest. A week back, the GMP was quoting around 11%.

However, one must remember that the GMP is an unofficial measure of investment sentiment, and the actual listing price could be significantly different.

Fractal Analytics IPO: Allotment and listing

The allotment for the IPO shares is expected to be finalised on February 12, while the listing on the exchanges, BSE and NSE, is likely to be on February 16, as per the tentative schedule.

Fractal Analytics IPO: Anchor allotment

The company has raised Rs 1,248.26 crore by allotting 1.39 crore equity shares to 52 anchor investors ahead of IPO. The firm has raised the funds at a price of Rs 900 per equity share, with a face value of Rs 1 per equity share.

The domestic institutional investors, like SBI Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund, UTI Mutual Fund, Trust Mutual Fund, Bandhan Mutual Fund, and many others, participated in the anchor book.

About Fractal Analytics

Fractal Analytics is a global enterprise AI and analytics firm that supports major companies in making more intelligent decisions. Established in 2000, the company crafts AI solutions by blending its deep technical know-how with domain and functional expertise.

As of Sep 30, 2025, Fractal’s offerings were structured into two key segments:

Fractal.ai: This unit provides AI services and products through its agentic AI platform, Cogentiq, designed to simplify product development with built-in tools, governance, low-code features, and security.

Fractal Alpha: This segment houses standalone AI businesses targeted at growth markets, managed independently to drive innovation across industries and geographies.

