scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Today’s Top Stories
Pause slide

EMS IPO to open on Sep 8; sets price band at Rs 200-211 per share

The issue will open for public subscription during September 8-12 and the bidding for anchor investors will open on September 7, the company said in a statement.

Written by PTI
stock market
The IPO comprises fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 146.24 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 82.94 lakh shares by promoter and founder Ramveer Singh. (PTI)

Water and sewerage infra player EMS Ltd on Monday said it has fixed a price band of Rs 200-211 apiece for its Rs 321-crore initial public offering (IPO).

The issue will open for public subscription during September 8-12 and the bidding for anchor investors will open on September 7, the company said in a statement.

The IPO comprises fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 146.24 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 82.94 lakh shares by promoter and founder Ramveer Singh.

Also Read

Currently, Singh holds 97.81 per cent stake in the company.

Also Read

In the pre-IPO placement round, the Ghaziabad-based firm raised Rs 33.76 crore leading to a reduction in fresh issue size to Rs 146.24 crore from Rs 180 crore planned earlier.

At the upper price band, the company’s IPO size is Rs 321 crore.

Proceeds from the fresh issue will be used to fund working capital requirements and for other general corporate purposes.

Also Read

Khambatta Securities is the sole book running lead manager to the issue and shares of the company will be listed on the BSE and NSE.

The company offers water and sewerage infra solutions, including laying the sewerage network to build sewerage and water treatment plants in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Uttarakhand and Rajasthan. It has executed 67 projects over the past 13 years and has an order book of Rs 1,775 crore, comprising 18 ongoing projects. 

More Stories on
IPO
Market

Get live Share Market updates, Stock Market Quotes, and the latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download the Financial Express App for the latest finance news.

First published on: 05-09-2023 at 10:14 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
Narendra Modi
GOLD RAte today
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price
Chandrayaan 3 Live
Stock market quotes

Market Data
Market Data
Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS