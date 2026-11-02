The shares of EAAA India Alternatives debuted at Rs 1,673 apiece on the BSE on Monday, November 2. This reflects a premium of a mere 0.5% from its issue price of Rs 1,665. The shares rose 2.7% to a high of Rs 1,711 apiece just minutes after listing.

Here is a look at the key details of the issues –

EAAA India Alternatives: Business fundamentals, issue details

The public issue of EAAA India Alternatives was open for subscription from October 26 to October 28. The issue was subscribed 5.25 times as on the final day, with strong demand from qualified institutional buyers (QIBs).

The portion reserved for QIBs was subscribed 13.13 times while the non-institutional investors (NII) portion was subscribed 4.58 times. The retail investor portion was subscribed 1.03 times.

The initial public offering (IPO) was solely an offer for sale. Under the issue, the company’s promoter group, Edelweiss Securities and Investments Private Limited, planned to offload 72.07 lakh shares to raise Rs 1,200 crore. The company will receive no proceeds through the issue.

The price band of the offer was fixed at RS 1,585 to Rs 1,665 per share. Ahead of its opening, EAAA India Alternatives had raised Rs 360 crore from anchor investors. The anchor book included Goldman Sachs, BNP Paribas Financial Markets, Hornbill Capital Advisors, and Schroder International.

The IPO was handled by Axis Capital, Jefferies India, Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors, and Nuvama Wealth Management. MUFG Intime India was appointed as the registrar for the offer.