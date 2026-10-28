If you wish to apply for the EAAA India Alternatives IPO, today is your last chance, as the Edelweiss Group subsidiary closes its Rs 1,200 crore public issue for bidding on October 28. So far, the issue has been subscribed 0.64 times, with QIBs and NII portion leading the demand.

The IPO, which opened for subscription on October 26, is entirely an offer for sale (OFS). Under the issue, the company’s promoter group, Edelweiss Securities and Investments Private Limited, will offload 72.07 lakh shares. The company will receive no proceeds through the issue.

The price band for the IPO is fixed at Rs 1585 to Rs 1665 per share. Ahead of its opening, EAAA India Alternatives raised Rs 360 crore via anchor investors. In case you wish to subscribe to the EAAA India Alternatives IPO. Here’s all you need to know

EAAA India Alternatives IPO: Offer size and BRLMs

The offer is entirely an offer for sale, and the company will receive no proceeds through this issue. Shareholder: Edelweiss Securities and Investments will offload 72.07 lakh equity shares of Rs 5 each to raise Rs 1,200 crore.

The IPO is being handled by Axis Capital, Jefferies India Pvt, Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors, and Nuvama Wealth Management. MUFG Intime India is appointed as the registrar for the offer.

EAAA India Alternatives IPO: Subscription status

So far, on Day 3, October 28, the EAAA India IPO has been subscribed 0.64 times, receiving bids for 33.80 lakh shares against its ask for 52.99 lakh shares. The NII segment was subscribed 1.26 times, while the QIB portion was booked 1.01 times. The retail investors segment saw a rather muted subscription, being booked 0.16 times.

📊 Day 3 Snapshot (As of 12:00 PM IST)

Category Subscription Status Shares Offered Bids Received Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) 1.01x (101%) 15,14,195 15,24,123 Non-Institutional Investors (NII) 1.26x (126%) 11,35,647 14,26,887 Retail Individual Investors(RIIs) 0.16x (16%) 26,49,842 4,29,534 Total 0.64x (64%) 52,99,684 33,80,544

EAAA India Alternatives IPO: Lot size

A retail investor needs to apply for a minimum of one lot comprising 9 shares, equating to an investment of Rs 14,985 if they wish to apply for the EAAA India IPO. The upper limit for retail applicants is fixed at 13 lots. For small high net worth individuals (S-HNI), the minimum application size is 14, while the maximum is 66 lots.

Meanwhile, Big HNIs must bid for a minimum of 67 lots, reflecting an investment of Rs 10,03,995 (based on the upper end of the price band) to participate in the issue.

EAAA India Alternatives IPO: GMP trending downwards

In the unlisted markets, the grey market premium for the EAAA India IPO has been trending downwards over the past few sessions. Its latest GMP was reported at Rs 10, suggesting a likely listing price of Rs 1,675, based on the upper end of the share price band.

This reflects a gain of 0.6% per share and suggests that one lot could yield a profit of Rs 90. However, investors must know that GMP is not a regulated method to determine the listing price and is highly vulnerable to market manipulation.

EAAA India Alternatives IPO: Brokerage view

Giving the IPO a ‘Neutral’ rating, Religare Broking in a report said, “EAAA India Alternatives Limited’s valuation appears demanding, considering its operational and financial challenges. The company’s cost-to- income ratio has increased and remains higher than that of peers, indicating relatively weaker cost efficiency. Declining return on equity and PAT margin further highlight pressure on profitability and shareholder returns.”

EAAA India Alternatives IPO: Subscription timeline

The IPO opened for bidding on October 26 and will close its subscription window on October 28. Its share allotment is expected to be completed by October 29, and bidders are likely to receive their refunds and shares by October 30.

EAAA India Alternatives is expected to list on the NSE and BSE on November 2.