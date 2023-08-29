scorecardresearch
Digikore Studios plans listing, submits DRHP for IPO with NSE Emerge

Digikore Studios’ revenue from operations was Rs 1,182.68 lakh, with an EBITDA of Rs 440.48 lakh in the Q1FY24. The Profit After Tax for June 20, 2023, stood at Rs 279.65 lakh.

Written by Kumar Gaurav
The IPO comprises a fresh issue of 12,60,800 equity shares and an OFS of 5,21,600 equity shares. (Photo: PTI)

Digikore Studios, a  visual effects (VFX) studio, has filed preliminary papers with the NSE Emerge to enter the primary markets with the initial public offering (IPO) of 17,82,400 equity shares. According to the draft, the company proposes to utilise the fresh proceeds towards funding working capital requirements, general corporate purposes, and offer expenses.

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of 12,60,800 equity shares and an Offer for Sale (OFS) of 5,21,600 equity shares, by promoters and investor shareholders, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP). The face value of the Equity Shares is ₹10.00 each.

The company has appointed Sarthi Capital Advisors as the Book Running Lead Manager to the Offer, while Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd will serve as the Registrar to the Offer. It has concluded its pre-IPO funding round with notable investments from industry luminaries. 

In Q1FY24, the company’s revenue from operations was Rs 1,182.68 lakh, with an EBITDA of Rs 440.48 lakh. The Profit After Tax (PAT) for June 20, 2023, stood at Rs 279.65 lakh.

Digikore Studios is a Visual Effects Studio with a portfolio of over 200 Hollywood films and TV series. Some notable works include Thor: Love and Thunder, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Deadpool, Star Trek, Jumanji, Stranger Things, and Game of Thrones. Digikore Studios is one of the few studios in India that have cleared the audits and earned approval from entities like TPN, Disney/Marvel, Netflix, Amazon, Apple, Paramount, Warner Bros and Lionsgate.

First published on: 29-08-2023 at 16:25 IST

