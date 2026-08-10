Dhoot Transmission IPO opens for subscription today, August 10. The company wants to raise Rs 3,068.89 crore via a combination of 1.61 crore fresh shares worth Rs 1,400 crore and offer for sale of 1.91 crore shares worth Rs 1,666.89 crore. The company has set the issue price band between Rs 829 – 871 per equity share. The IPO bidding will close on August 12.

Dhoot Transmission: Allotment and listing

The allotment for the IPO shares is expected to be finalised on August 13, while the listing on the bourses, NSE and BSE, is likely to be on August 17, as per the tentative schedule.

Dhoot Transmission: Objectives of the issue

The company will be using the fresh issue for investment in subsidiaries (Rs 301.77 crore), payment of debt (Rs 464.80 crore), setting up of a new wiring harness manufacturing plant (Rs 150 crore), and the remaining for general corporate purposes.

Dhoot Transmission: Lot size

A retail applicant needs to apply for a minimum of one lot that contains 17 shares, amounting to Rs 14,807.

Dhoot Transmission: Lead manager and registrar

Axis Capital is the book-running lead manager of the issue, and KFIN Technologies is the registrar of the IPO.

Dhoot Transmission: Expert’s take on Dhoot Transmission

“On the valuation front, based on annualised FY26 earnings, the company is seeking a P/E of 44.9x, and a post-issue market capitalisation of approximately Rs 17,816.1 crore, making the issue appear to be fairly priced. Although high customer concentration and execution of expansion projects remain key concerns,” said Anand Rathi Research in an IPO note.

However, the company’s market leadership, long-standing OEM relationships, expanding manufacturing capacity, and increasing exposure to EV components position it favourably for long-term growth in India’s evolving automotive and electrification landscape. “Therefore, we assign a ‘Subscribe for Long Term’ rating for the issue,” the brokerage added.

About Dhoot Transmission

Dhoot Transmission is a leading Indian electrical and electronics (E&E) company engaged in designing, manufacturing, and supplying wiring harnesses and electrical distribution systems for automotive and industrial applications. Incorporated in 1998, the company derives a substantial portion of its revenue from the sale of wiring harnesses.

The company offers a diversified product portfolio comprising wiring harnesses, battery packs, sensors and electronic controllers, automotive switches, terminals, connectors, and power supply cords, catering to both internal combustion engine (ICE) and electric vehicle (EV) platforms.