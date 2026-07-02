IT firm CSM Technologies has listed flat at Rs 113 on the bourses. However, the stock soon fell 5% from its listing price to Rs 107.35 on the NSE. The company had set the issue price at Rs 113.

CSM Technologies IPO: Key details

The company raised Rs 145.78 crore via the issuance of 1.29 crore fresh equity shares, each of face value Rs 10. The issue was opened for bidding on June 24 and closed on June 29.

The share allotment was finalised on June 30, and IPO investors received shares and requisite refunds on July 1. The company opened its issue for anchor bidding on June 23.

The IPO was handled by Keynote Financial Services, and KFIN Technologies was the registrar to the offer.

CSM Technologies IPO: Objectives

The IPO is entirely a fresh issue, and the company will utilise the raised proceeds towards funding its working capital requirements, repaying its debt, and expanding growth through acquisitions.

About CSM Technologies

CSM Technologies is an Indian IT firm primarily engaged in the development of government technology and e-governance platforms. The company provides services across sectors like mining and allied industries, and spans across verticals such as public services, agriculture, healthcare, tourism and many more.

The company has 27 years of experience in building e-governance platforms and digital infrastructure, working as long-term partners for government agencies. Its solutions help improve efficiency, enable data-driven decisions, and deliver citizen-focused services. The company also provides consulting, advisory, and self-service technologies to help governments and businesses automate and manage customer-facing processes.